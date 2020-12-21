EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2248

A new, more contagious covid strain spurred risk aversion at the weekly opening.

US Senators agreed on a historic $900 billion coronavirus relief package.

EUR/USD has bounced from back above 1.2200, the risk is skewed to the upside.

The week started in risk-off mode amid concerns about a new coronavirus strain that surged in the UK, which led to an emergency meeting of EU’s authorities. The greenback rallied throughout the first half of the day, with the negative risk-related sentiment cooling down around Wall Street’s opening. The new covid strain seems to be much more contagious, although reports so far indicate that it’s no more deadly. Even further, the European Medicines Agency said that there’s no evidence that the just developed vaccines won’t work with the new variant.

Meanwhile, US Senators agreed on a historic $900 billion coronavirus relief package and will vote on a proposed bill this Monday, alongside government funding for a whole year. The news was overshadowed by panic. Data wise, the US has published the November Chicago Fed National Activity Index, which came in at 0.27 from 1.01 in the previous month. The EU released the preliminary estimate of December Consumer Confidence, which improved to -13.0 from -17.6 in the previous month.

This Tuesday, Germany will present the January GFK Consumer Confidence survey, foreseen at -9.5. The US will publish the final reading of Q3 GDP, November Existing Home Sales, and the December Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair ´plunged to 1.2129 but later recovered to the current 1.2250 price zone. The near-term picture indicates that selling interest is not yet strong enough to turn the bullish tide. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has got to recover above a bullish 20 SMA after bouncing from an also bullish 100 SMA earlier in the day. Technical indicators have rebounded from intraday lows but lost directional momentum around their midlines. The pair seems poised to extend its advance, mainly if it breaks above 1.2275, the immediate resistance area.

Support levels: 1.2220 1.2170 1.2120

Resistance levels: 1.2275 1.2330 1.2385