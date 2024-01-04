Share:

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0953

Unclear Federal Open Market Committee put some pressure on the US Dollar.

Market participants are focused on inflation and employment data spread throughout the week.

EUR/USD near-term picture favors a bearish extension below the 1.0900 threshold.

The EUR/USD pair recovered some ground on Thursday, hitting an intraday high of 1.0972 during European trading hours. The US Dollar lost momentum in the previous American session following the release of uneventful Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes. The document showed policymakers indeed believe 2024 will bring rate cuts but gave no hints on when or how it might occur. Additionally, officials noted that “the policy rate is likely at or near its peak for this tightening cycle.”

The United States (US) also reported on Wednesday that job openings in November stood at 8.79 million, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report, while the ISM Manufacturing PMI improved in December to 47.4 from 46.7 in the previous month.

The EUR/USD stabilized at around 1.0950 ahead of first-tier data. Investors await the preliminary estimate of the German Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), foreseen in December at 3.8% YoY, much higher than the previous 2.3%. Across the pond, the US will release the ADP survey on job creation. The private sector is expected to have added 115K new positions in December, up from the 103K created in November. US employment-related data is relevant ahead of the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report to be released on Friday.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

From a technical point of view, the EUR/USD pair lacks bullish strength. The daily chart shows it currently stands above a mildly bullish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA), while the 100 and 200 SMAs remain directionless, far below the shorter one. At the same time, the Momentum indicator maintains its bearish slope within neutral levels, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator bounced from around its 50 level, reflecting the latest recovery rather than suggesting further gains ahead.

In the near term, the risk remains skewed to the downside. EUR/USD met sellers around a firmly bearish 20 SMA and currently struggles with a mildly bullish 100 SMA. Finally, technical indicators resumed their slides within negative levels, supporting another leg south. Bears could take control of the pair if it breaks below the 1.0910 price zone, the immediate support area.

Support levels: 1.0910 1.0880 1.0845

Resistance levels: 1.0990 1.1025 1.1060

View Live Chart for EUR/USD