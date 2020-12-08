EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2118
- The UK and the EU seem to have reached an agreement in principle on Brexit.
- EU’s Gross Domestic Product was downwardly revised to 12.5% in Q3.
- EUR/USD lacks bullish momentum but keeps trading above the 1.2100 threshold.
The EUR/USD pair is in consolidative mode ahead of the US opening, hovering around 1.2120. The American currency is just marginally higher against its major rivals, backed by the poor performance of global equities. Brexit is the main market topic, with the mood now improving after the UK British Cabinet Minister Michael Gove announced that they had reached an agreement in principle on all issues with the EU.
The shared currency is under mild pressure after the release of Q3 GDP’s final reading, as it was downwardly revised to 12.5%. Germany published the ZEW survey, which showed that the Economic Sentiment in the country contracted further in December, to -66.5 from -64.3. For the EU, the sentiment improved to 54.4 from 32.8, much better than anticipated.
The US published today the November NIFB Business Optimism Index, which resulted at 101.4 after printing 104 in the previous month. The country also released Q3 Nonfarm Productivity, which rose by 4.6%, worse than expected, and Unit Labor Cost decreased in the same quarter by 6.6%, better than anticipated.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading this Tuesday in a tight 25 pips’ range, near its daily high at 1.2133. The short-term picture suggests that bulls are still cautious, as, in the 4-hour chart, it can’t advance above a flat 20 SMA. Technical indicators hover around their midlines with modest downward slopes. As commented on a previous update, bulls will have better chances on a break above 1.2175, the immediate resistance level.
Support levels: 1.2080 1.2035 1.1990
Resistance levels: 1.2175 1.2230 1.2280
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
