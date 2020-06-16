EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1301

The German ZEW Survey beat the market’s expectations in June.

US May Retail Sales soared by 17.7%, much better than anticipated.

EUR/USD trapped between encouraging US data and rising equities.

The EUR/USD pair has hit a daily high of 1.1353 on the back of an improved market mood but retreated from the level ahead of the release of US Retail Sales. The better sentiment was a result of the Fed’s decision to expand the base of bonds it can buy. There were also some hints about the US Government planning a $1 trillion infrastructure spending program.

Earlier today, Germany released its May inflation data, which was up by 0.6% in the year, but decreased by 0.1% when compared to the previous month, as expected. The Wholesale Price Index in the same month, decreased by 4.3%, worse than anticipated. Finally, the ZEW Survey showed that Economic Sentiment improved in June, as the German index came in at 63.4 while for the whole EU, it resulted in 58.6. Data supported the shared currency throughout the first half of the day.

US Retail Sales soared in May, up by 17.7% when compared to the previous month. The core reading, so-called Retail Sales Control Group, came in at 11%, beating the expected 8%. The figures, alongside with news that a common drug, Dexamethasone, seems effective against COVID-19 in serious cases, boosted equities, limiting dollar’s strength.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is trading at around 1.1300, retaining its neutral stance. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is pressuring from above a bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators turned south, now piercing their midlines. The 100 and 200 SMA maintain their bullish slopes below the current level. The pair has an immediate support at 1.1270, the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily decline, while the next Fibonacci support level comes at 1.1170. Chances of a downward move depend on whether stocks lose their positive momentum.

Support levels: 1.1270 1.1215 1.1170

Resistance levels: 1.1350 1.1390 1.1425