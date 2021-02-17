EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2036
- Upbeat US Retail Sales and soaring Treasury yields boosted the greenback.
- FOMC Meeting Minutes noted economic recovery moderated in the last months.
- EUR/USD has turned bearish in the near-term and could retest the 1.1951 level.
The EUR/USD pair traded as low as 1.2022 as demand for the greenback prevailed most of the day. US Treasury yields were the main driver, as that on the 10-year Treasury note peaked at 1.33%, its highest in a year. The American currency retained most of its intraday gains despite yields retreated ahead of Wall Street’s close, finding support in upbeat local data. On the other hand, stocks traded dully, with uneven losses in European and American indexes.
US Retail Sales rose in January 5.3%, much better than anticipated, while the core reading jumped from -2.4% to 6%, also beating expectations, a result of the latest government stimulus checks. The country also published the January Producer Price Index, which was up 1.7% yearly basis, and Industrial Production for the same month, which surged 0.9%.
The FOMC published the Minutes of their latest meeting, which showed that policymakers believe it’s premature to talk about tapering QE, as assets purchases would remain at current levels until Q1 2022. Policymakers also noted that the pace of the economic recovery has moderated in recent months. On Thursday, the ECB will publish its Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts, while the US will release weekly unemployment claims for the week ended February 12.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair broke below the 38.2% retracement of its November/January rally in the 1.2060 price zone, now the immediate resistance. In the near-term picture, the risk is skewed to the downside. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is well below all of its moving averages, while technical indicators have barely bounced from oversold readings, lacking directional strength. The upside seems well limited by the mentioned Fibonacci resistance level, while another leg lower towards the recent lows in the 1.1950 price zone are likely.
Support levels: 1.2020 1.1970 1.1915
Resistance levels: 1.2065 1.2110 1.2160
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.2050 after US retail sales leap by 5.3%
EUR/USD has fallen below 12050, extending its falls after US retail sales leaped by 5.3%, far above expectations. Core figures also smashed estimates. The FOMC Minutes and stimulus news are awaited.
XAU/USD tumbles to 2021 lows near $1,770
The better tone in the greenback pushes Gold lower. The yellow metal records fresh yearly lows and approaches $1,760. US Retail Sales surprised to the upside, FOMC Minutes next.
GBP/USD pressured under 1.39 amid dollar strength
GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading below 1.39 as the US dollar rises alongside yields and the "reflation trade." US retail sales exceeded all estimates with a leap of 5.3%, boosting yields and the dollar. The Fed's minutes are next.
XRP is about to breakout to $0.65
After a significant rebound from its local bottom at $0.30, XRP has managed to hit $0.64 again thanks to an initial pump that started on January 30 from the WallStreetBets community on Reddit. Ripple price is ready for another leg up as technicals scream buy.
US Dollar Index leaps to weekly tops beyond 91.00
The buying pressure around the greenback accelerates further and lifts the US Dollar Index (DXY) to new highs above the 91.00 barrier.