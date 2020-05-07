EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0792

German Industrial Production plunged 11.6% in March when compared to a year earlier.

US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended May 1 resulted in 3.17 million.

EUR/USD unable to advance beyond the 1.0800 level, at risk of accelerating south.

A weaker dollar makes no dent in the EUR/USD pair, which remains depressed below 1.0800. The shared currency was undermined by dismal German data, as Industrial Production plunged in March, down by 9.2% in the month and declining 11.6% when compared to a year earlier. In fact, the pair pierced its previous weekly low ahead of the release of US employment data, which anyway reflected the dismal situation in the sector amid de COVID-19 ongoing crisis.

The number of layoffs reported for US companies in April jumped to 671.129K from 222.288K in March. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended May 1 resulted in 3.17 million, worse than the 3 million expected. On a positive note, the preliminary estimate of Q1 Nonfarm Productivity fell by 2.5% from 1.2% in the previous quarter, better than the -5.5% expected. Unit Labour Costs in the same quarter soared to 4.8%, beating expectations.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The FX board was unimpressed with the figures, as majors barely move. The EUR/USD pair trades in the 1.0790 region, having extended its weekly decline so far to 1.0776. From a technical point of view and in the short-term, further slides are to be expected. The 4-hour chart shows that the 20 SMA extends its sharp decline below the larger ones, a sign of increasing selling interest, while technical indicators remain within negative levels, with modest downward slopes. The pair needs now to break through 1.0760 to confirm a steeper decline during the upcoming sessions.

Support levels: 1.0760 1.0720 1.0680

Resistance levels: 1.0830 1.0865 1.0900