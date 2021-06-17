EUR/USD Forecast: How low can the euro go? What to watch after the shock Fed decision

- EUR/USD has tumbled down after the Fed's hawkish decision.
- The ECB's insistence on loose policy is in sharp contrast and could push the pair lower.
- Thursday's four-hour chart is showing the pair is in oversold territory.
"You can think of this meeting as the talking-about-talking-about meeting, if you like" – these words by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell have been reverberating through markets. The world's most powerful central banker has referred to a discussion about tapering of its bond-buying scheme, which is now on the agenda.
Powell's words came after the bank released its explosive "dot plot" – where it signaled two rate hikes in 2023 against none at all in the previous projections. Moreover, the Fed raised its inflation forecast to 3% in 2021 and upgraded its outlook for employment and growth for this year.
The dollar reacted in the immediate aftermath, took a break in Asia, and is now surging ahead as more investors and analysts digest the sharp hawkish shift from Washington. At the time of writing, EUR/USD has hit 1.1951, the lowest since mid-April.
Markets seem to shrug off Powell's caution, such as asking observers to take the Fed's projections with a grain of salt and clinging to his acknowledgment that inflation could be higher and more persistent than expected. The pace of vaccinations and the rapid reopening seems to have startled Powell.
The Fed's newfound hawkishness contrasts the European Central Bank's commentary in recent days. Officials such as Chief Economist Phillip Lane, have reiterated the message that ending the bond-buying scheme is premature. Since last week's ECB meeting, public remarks have been more aligned to the dovish side.
Apart from digesting the Fed, traders will eye Thursday's release of weekly jobless claims and the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index. US President Joe Biden is back in Washington after a summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Markets seem less interested in geopolitics and more in bipartisan talks related to an infrastructure bill.
All in all, the Fed remains in focus even many hours after the event concluded.
Federal Reserve ups the ante on inflation, growth and interest rates
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the four-hour chart is well below 30 – deep in oversold territory. Momentum is sharply to the downside and the pair is trading well below the 50, 100 and 200 simple moving averages.
The next level to watch on the downside is 1.1925, which capped the pair on its way up in early April. It is followed by 1.1860, which provided support around that time. Next, 1.1830 and 1.1780 are eyed.
Some resistance is at 1.1985, which was a cushion back in early May. It is followed by 1.2020 and then 1.2050, which was a swing low last month. Further above, the pre-crash low of 1.2090 now serves as resistance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles to lowest since April as the dollar resumes its gains
EUR/USD has extended its falls below 1.20, trading at the lowest since mid-April. The dollar has resumed its gains related to the hawkish Fed meeting on Wednesday, where the bank signaled tapering bond buys and raising rates will comer sooner.
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.4000 on firmer US dollar
GBP/USD has resumed its downfall as the dollar received a fresh bid. The Federal Reserve signaled it is set to discuss tightening its policy sooner than expected amid faster growth and rising inflation. Sterling is suffering from the spread of COVID-19 in the UK.
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.4000 on firmer US dollar
GBP/USD has resumed its downfall as the dollar received a fresh bid. The Federal Reserve signaled it is set to discuss tightening its policy sooner than expected amid faster growth and rising inflation. Sterling is suffering from the spread of COVID-19 in the UK.
Ethereum Classic coiling up, awaits blast off to $70
Ethereum Classic price has stayed range-bound, quite similar to what most of the crypto market is doing. However, lately, ETC has been consolidating in a tight range. Typically, coiling up leads to massive breakouts. Considering the structure that ETC is displaying, a bullish breakout seems likely.
Federal Reserve ups the ante on inflation, growth and interest rates
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did his best to sound equivocal on the US economy, inflation and interest rates, but markets were having none, or at least very little, of it. Economic growth estimate rises to 7% from 6.5%.