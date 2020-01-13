EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1125
- A scarce macroeconomic calendar keeping the pair within familiar levels.
- The US and China to sign phase one of the trade deal next Wednesday.
- EUR/USD short-term neutral could advance once beyond 1.1135.
The week starts in slow motion for the EUR/USD pair, confined to a tight 25 pips’ range this Monday. The market’s mood is positive, although short of backing demand for the shared currency, as the pair rose to 1.1135 meeting sellers around a critical Fibonacci resistance. The EU released no macroeconomic figures, while the US calendar only includes the auction of short-term government bills.
Meanwhile, the market is waiting for the US and China to unveil details of phase one of the trade deal, which will likely come out following the signing ceremony next Wednesday. The Middle-East conflict remains in pause. Following the deescalation of hostilities last week, market players have shown an increasing will to buy high-yielding assets, although they are ready to unwind such positions at the first sign of renewed tensions.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading around 1.1120, pretty much where it was by the end of the previous week, and below the 61.8% retracement of its late December bullish run. It is technically neutral according to the 4-hour chart, as it is trading between directionless 100 and 200 SMA, while the 20 SMA heads marginally lower just below the current level. Technical indicators, in the meantime, hover around their midlines without directional strength. Chances of a sustained rally are quite a few, yet if the pair manages to break above the immediate resistance, it could approach the 1.1200 figure later in the day.
Support levels: 1.1090 1.1065 1.1020
Resistance levels: 1.1135 1.1160 1.1200
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
