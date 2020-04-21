EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0829

German’s business confidence improved more than anticipated in April.

Markets in risk-off mode amid persistent pressure on crude oil prices.

EUR/USD pressuring the 61.8% retracement of its latest daily advance.

The EUR/USD pair is trading at the lower end of its latest range, hovering around a critical Fibonacci level at 1.0830. The daily low has been established at 1.0819. The market’s mood deteriorated with collapsing crude oil prices on Monday, with the sour feeling extending into Tuesday. Adding pressure on the shared currency, headlines at the beginning of the week showed that the EU Commission had assigned double the relief funding to Hungary than to Italy, a clear sign of lack of common sense and actual union.

In the data front, Germany released the April ZEW survey, which came in much better than anticipated, as the Economic Sentiment in the country resulted at 28.2, while for the Union it printed at 25.2. Nevertheless, the assessment of the current situation in Germany collapsed to -91.5 from -43.1. The US will publish later today Existing Home Sales, seen declining in March by 8.1%.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is biased lower in the short-term, and according to the 4-hour chart. In the mentioned time-frame, the pair is below all of its moving averages, which pose modest bearish slopes. Technical indicators, in the meantime, ease within negative levels, although their bearish strength is limited. A steeper decline is to be expected on a break below 1.0790, the next relevant support level.

Support levels: 1.0790 1.0750 1.0710

Resistance levels: 1.0865 1.0890 1.0925