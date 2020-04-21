EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0829
- German’s business confidence improved more than anticipated in April.
- Markets in risk-off mode amid persistent pressure on crude oil prices.
- EUR/USD pressuring the 61.8% retracement of its latest daily advance.
The EUR/USD pair is trading at the lower end of its latest range, hovering around a critical Fibonacci level at 1.0830. The daily low has been established at 1.0819. The market’s mood deteriorated with collapsing crude oil prices on Monday, with the sour feeling extending into Tuesday. Adding pressure on the shared currency, headlines at the beginning of the week showed that the EU Commission had assigned double the relief funding to Hungary than to Italy, a clear sign of lack of common sense and actual union.
In the data front, Germany released the April ZEW survey, which came in much better than anticipated, as the Economic Sentiment in the country resulted at 28.2, while for the Union it printed at 25.2. Nevertheless, the assessment of the current situation in Germany collapsed to -91.5 from -43.1. The US will publish later today Existing Home Sales, seen declining in March by 8.1%.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is biased lower in the short-term, and according to the 4-hour chart. In the mentioned time-frame, the pair is below all of its moving averages, which pose modest bearish slopes. Technical indicators, in the meantime, ease within negative levels, although their bearish strength is limited. A steeper decline is to be expected on a break below 1.0790, the next relevant support level.
Support levels: 1.0790 1.0750 1.0710
Resistance levels: 1.0865 1.0890 1.0925
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD struggles around 1.23 amid coronavirus concerns
GBP/USD is consolidating its losses around 1.23 as UK coronavirus cases remain high and the government is criticized for its handling of the crisis. Inflation came dropped to 1.5% in March as expected.
EUR/USD clings to range amid falling oil, EU squabbling
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850, in range. The crash of crude prices is weighing on markets and boosting the dollar. European COVID-19 figures are improving yet leaders disagree over economic support.
Forex Today: Crude crash continues, dollar holding gains, coronavirus developments eyed
The market remains damp and the US dollar is consolidating its gains after a risk-off day on Tuesday which saw markets tumbling as crashing crude prices remain in the spotlight.
WTI bears dominate below $11 as risk-off continues, EIA data eyed
Following a brief pullback during the Asian session, WTI sellers return to the desks as the black gold drops below $11, down over 18% on a day, as risk aversion regains momentum ahead of the European session on Wednesday.
WTI bears dominate below $11 as risk-off continues, EIA data eyed
Following a brief pullback during the Asian session, WTI sellers return to the desks as the black gold drops below $11, down over 18% on a day, as risk aversion regains momentum ahead of the European session on Wednesday.