- EUR/USD drops to six-week lows near 1.0820.
- Flash PMIs should set the tone on Wednesday.
- Next on the downside comes the 100-day SMA.
There were no changes to the selling bias in the risk complex on Tuesday, further hurting the European currency and sending EUR/USD to fresh multi-week lows in the 1.0820 zone.
The continuation of the strong buying bias in the greenback kept the risk appetite subdued and pushed the USD Index (DXY) to a fresh yearly high around 103.80, at the same time helped by higher US yields, especially in the belly and the long end of the curve and the dominating risk-off environment.
In light of the upcoming ECB event, it is worth noting that market participants have already priced in around 120 bps in rate cuts for the ongoing year, and there remains a growing debate between market participants and the rate-setters at the ECB regarding the timing of the central bank's decision to initiate a reduction in the region's policy rate. On this, President Lagarde suggested a potential move at some point in the summer.
Despite inflation surpassing the target set by the European Central Bank, policymakers in Europe appear inclined to maintain a cautious approach, even though the weak economic fundamentals within the region limit any potential for the European currency to strengthen.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
If the EUR/USD falls further and breaches the 2024 low of 1.0821 (January 23), it may approach the provisional 100-day SMA at 1.0771 prior to the December 2023 low of 1.0723 (December 8). The breakdown of this level should not see any support of note before the weekly low of 1.0495 (October 13, 2023), ahead of the October 2023 low of 1.0448 (October 3) and the round level of 1.0400. The pair's outlook is expected to shift to negative if it clears the key 200-day SMA, now at 1.0844, on a sustainable fashion. On the upside, spot needs to leave behind the weekly high of 1.0998 (January 11) to open the door to a probable visit to the December peak of 1.1139 (December 28).
Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair seems to have broken below the consolidative phase. That said, the first support level will be around 1.0821 ahead of 1.0723. Bullish attempts, on the other side, should look for a test of the 200-SMA at 1.0920, followed by the 100-SMA at 1.0930 and then 1.0998. The MACD remains slightly in the negative zone, while the RSI rebounded past 35.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
