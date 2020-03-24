EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0746
- European and US data indicated a steep contraction in March, particularly in the services sector.
- US Senators working on an agreement over a massive fiscal stimulus package.
- EUR/USD peaked at 1.0887 but settled below 1.0800 with a limited bullish potential.
The EUR/USD pair is up for a second consecutive day, although off daily highs. The pair peaked at 1.0887 ahead of the US opening, as market players turned their back on the greenback and rushed back into high-yielding assets. Equities soared, with European major indexes up roughly 7.0% each. Data came in much worse than anticipated, yet the market was already prepared for it.
According to Markit, the EU economy “suffered an unprecedented collapse in business activity in March as the coronavirus outbreak intensified.” The Services PMI in the Union plummeted to 28.4, the lowest on record, while manufacturing output was down from 48.7 to 39.5, registering the largest monthly contraction of production since April 2009 German figures were quite alike, with the preliminary estimate of the Services PMI at 34.5 and manufacturing output down to 45.7. US figures were quite alike. The manufacturing output contracted to 49.2, better than the 42.8 expected, although services activity plummeted, with the index down to 39.1 from 49.4 previously. New Home Sales in February were down by 4.4%.
Equities were the best performers with European and American indexes soaring. Whether this rally is sustainable in time, is something yet to be seen. Treasury yields also advanced, as investors are hopeful US Senators will come to an agreement over a massive fiscal stimulus package to counter the coronavirus effects on the economy. This Wednesday, Germany will release the March IFO survey, with preliminary data already out, while the US will publish February Durable Goods Orders.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair eased from the mentioned high to settle around 1.0750, below the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily slump at 1.0840. The bullish potential seems still limited, as the pair would need to advance past 1.0900 to shrug off its negative stance. In the 4-hour the pair is above its 20 SMA, which lost its bearish strength, although still far below the larger ones. Technical indicators have turned neutral, with the Momentum barely bouncing from its mid-line and the RSI directionless at around 46.
Support levels: 1.0725 1.0670 1.0630
Resistance levels: 1.0800 1.0840 1.0885
View Live Chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressuring daily highs in the 1.0850 region
The positive momentum of global equities underpins high-yielding currencies. EUR/USD advances slowly but steadily toward its weekly high at 1.0887.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.17 as market mood worsens
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.17 as investor enthusiasm over the US stimulus deal calms. The greenback is rising again. Mixed US durable goods orders and coronavirus headlines are in play.
Coronavirus: How Trump's shortcuts could lengthen and exacerbate stocks' suffering
Stock markets are attempting recovery after the Fed's open-ended QE and trillions of stimulus. President Trump was looking for quick fixes and strives to reopen the economy by Easter. It could lead to a deeper crash and failure to recover.
XAU/USD consolidates gains, trades above $1600/oz
After a sharp drop at the start of the month, gold is rebounding up violently as this Monday the Fed announced its largest stimulus scheme.
WTI weaker, approaches $23.00 post-EIA
Prices of the WTI are fading the optimism seen at the beginning of the week and trade closer to the $23.00 mark per barrel.