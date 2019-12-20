EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1120

German GFK Survey down to 9.6 in January from 9.7 in December.

US to release core PCE inflation, Fed’s favorite measure.

EUR/USD neutral-to-bearish, limited chances of a directional breakout.

Major pairs are stuck in tight intraday ranges, as winter holidays loom. The upcoming two weeks will see volume and volatility plummeting, moreover considering holidays come mid-week. The financial world is optimistic, despite the prevalent political uncertainties, as the US House of Representatives approved the US-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement, after more than a year of talks. The trade pact will now go into the Senate.

Data coming from the EU was mixed, as the German GFK Survey came in at 9.6 for January, below the expected 9.8 and the previous 9.7. The December Current Account offered a larger than expected surplus of €32.4B. The US will release December PCE inflation, Fed’s favorite inflation reading, with the core reading seen steady at 1.6%. Also during the American session, the EU will release December Consumer Confidence, seen at -7 vs. the previous -7.2.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair retains its neutral-to-bearish stance hovering around the 38.2% retracement of its December rally. In the 4-hour chart, a mild-bearish 20 SMA provides intraday resistance, while standing directionless within negative levels. The pair needs to leave the 1.1110/80 range to gain directional traction, something quite unlikely in the current scenario, although with more chances of a downward move than of a bullish breakout.

Support levels: 1.1110 1.1090 1.1065

Resistance levels: 1.1150 1.1180 1.1220