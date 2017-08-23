EUR/USD Forecast: holds within a broader trading range ahead of Jackson Hole

On Wednesday, the EUR/USD pair regained some fresh bullish traction and rallied back above the 1.1800 handle amid some renewed US Dollar selling bias following the US President Donald Trump's threat of a government shutdown. Also supporting the shared currency were better-than-expected flash Euro-zone PMI prints, indicating robust growth momentum in August.

The up-move, however, once again seems to have lost steam near the 1.1830 region, reinforcing a broader near-term trading range held over the past three-weeks. Investors seemed non-committed ahead of the much awaited speeches by the Fed Chair Janet Yellen and the ECB President Mario Draghi at the Jackson Hole Symposium. The conclave is expected to shed further light on the path of interest rate hikes in the US and on possible stimulus unwinding efforts by the ECB.

In the meantime, today's US macro data - weekly jobless claims and existing home sales, would be looked upon for some trading impetus ahead of the very important Jackson Hole event.

Technically, the pair remained trapped in a broader trading range and hence, it would be prudent to wait for a decisive break out before positioning for the next leg of directional move. A clear break through 1.1825-30 zone, leading to a subsequent move beyond mid-1.1800s, would set to stage for resumption of the pair's prior appreciating move. On a sustained move above the mentioned levels, the pair is likely to surpass the 1.1900 handle and head towards testing its next hurdle near 1.1965 level en-route the key 1.20 psychological mark.

On the flip side, any sustained pull-back below 1.1780 level might continue to find some support near mid-1.1700s, which if broken is likely to accelerate the fall back towards the trading range support near the 1.1700-1.1690 region. A follow through weakness would indicated that the pair might have topped out in the near-term and trigger a near-term corrective slide.