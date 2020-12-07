EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2123
- A scarce macroeconomic calendar left currencies in the hands of the market’s sentiment.
- This Tuesday, Germany will publish the German ZEW survey on economic sentiment.
- EUR/USD has limited bullish potential in the near-term, in a wait-and-see stance.
The EUR/USD pair is ending Monday little changed in the 1.2120 price zone, recovering from a daily low of 1.2078. Risk aversion led the way early Monday, directly linked to Brexit concerns. The dollar surged after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson menaced to put an end to negotiations. The EUR/USD pair recovered from the mentioned low as demand for the greenback remained subdued while Brexit talks were finally extended. It seems unlikely the pair would post relevant directional moves ahead of the ECB’s monetary policy announcement next Thursday.
The macroeconomic calendar has little to offer. Germany published October Industrial Production, which provided support to the shared currency as it rose by 3.2% MoM, beating expectations. This Tuesday, the European country will release the December ZEW Survey. Economic Sentiment is expected to have contracted further in the month. The EU will publish the final version of Q3 GDP, while the US will unveil minor employment-related figures.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair has posted a lower low and a lower high daily basis, the first sign of upward exhaustion that still needs additional confirmations. In the near-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair is technically neutral. It is struggling around a mild bullish 20 SMA and still far above the larger ones, although the Momentum indicator is crossing its midline into negative territory. The RSI indicator also eases but holds above its 50 level.
Support levels: 1.2110 1.2070 1.2020
Resistance levels: 1.2175 1.2230 1.2280
