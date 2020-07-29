EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1731

The market is waiting for the US Federal Reserve monetary policy decision.

US data released so far has been better than anticipated, but not enough to help the greenback.

EUR/USD is consolidating its latest gains ahead of first-tier events in the US.

The EUR/USD pair is quietly consolidating near its recent highs above 1.1700 this Wednesday, trading not far below the yearly high reached this week at 1.1781. A scarce macroeconomic calendar throughout the first half of the day helped to keep the pair ranging, alongside mounting expectations ahead of the US Federal Reserve monetary policy decision. So far today, the US published minor figures. The preliminary estimate of June Wholesale Inventories, which decreased by 0.8% MoM, and the June Goods Trade Balance, which posted a deficit of $70.64B.

Speculative interest is waiting fro the US Federal Reserve decision on monetary policy. US policymakers are expected to maintain the current policy unchanged, although Powell’s speech could shed some light over future developments. Anyway, the economic situation has not changed much since the previous meeting, which means fewer chances of a change in the current stance.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is trading around 1.1730, unchanged daily basis. The 4-hour chart shows that the 20 SMA maintains its bullish slope below the current level, while technical indicators ease within positive levels, rather reflecting the lack of buying interest than suggesting an upcoming slide. The pair could see a steeper corrective decline on a break below 1.1700, the immediate support, although buyers will likely take their chances at lower levels.

Support levels: 1.1700 1.1660 1.1625

Resistance levels: 1.1785 1.1820 1.1860