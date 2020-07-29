EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1731
- The market is waiting for the US Federal Reserve monetary policy decision.
- US data released so far has been better than anticipated, but not enough to help the greenback.
- EUR/USD is consolidating its latest gains ahead of first-tier events in the US.
The EUR/USD pair is quietly consolidating near its recent highs above 1.1700 this Wednesday, trading not far below the yearly high reached this week at 1.1781. A scarce macroeconomic calendar throughout the first half of the day helped to keep the pair ranging, alongside mounting expectations ahead of the US Federal Reserve monetary policy decision. So far today, the US published minor figures. The preliminary estimate of June Wholesale Inventories, which decreased by 0.8% MoM, and the June Goods Trade Balance, which posted a deficit of $70.64B.
Speculative interest is waiting fro the US Federal Reserve decision on monetary policy. US policymakers are expected to maintain the current policy unchanged, although Powell’s speech could shed some light over future developments. Anyway, the economic situation has not changed much since the previous meeting, which means fewer chances of a change in the current stance.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading around 1.1730, unchanged daily basis. The 4-hour chart shows that the 20 SMA maintains its bullish slope below the current level, while technical indicators ease within positive levels, rather reflecting the lack of buying interest than suggesting an upcoming slide. The pair could see a steeper corrective decline on a break below 1.1700, the immediate support, although buyers will likely take their chances at lower levels.
Support levels: 1.1700 1.1660 1.1625
Resistance levels: 1.1785 1.1820 1.1860
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady near yearly highs ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1750, confined to a tight intraday range as investors eagerly await the Fed decision, where potential new easing could be discussed. US fiscal stimulus talks are in play.
GBP/USD nears 1.30 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.30, the highest since March, consolidating previous gains stemming from dollar weakness. Uncertainty about Brexit, Sino-British relations, and the Fed decision are in play.
Gold slides below $1950 amid some repositioning trade ahead of FOMC
Gold edged lower during the early North American session and refreshed daily lows, around the $1942-41 region in the last hour.
Fed Preview: Warming up to controlling the yield curve, nudging lawmakers, keeping markets happy
"Not even thinking about thinking about raising rates" – these words by Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, have been echoing in investors' minds. The bank's unequivocal commitment to low borrowing costs means no change in Jul's meeting.
WTI heads back towards $42 ahead of EIA, FOMC
WTI (futures on Nymex) caught a fresh bid-wave in the European session and jumped back above 41.50, following a downside consolidative mode seen earlier in the Asian trades.