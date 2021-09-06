EUR/USD Current price: 1.1869
- A holiday in the US and Canada helped the greenback to recover some ground.
- EU Gross Domestic Product is expected to be confirmed at 0.5% QoQ in Q2.
- EUR/USD retreated from a critical resistance level but maintains its bullish stance.
It was a quiet start to the week amid a holiday in the US and Canada, as both countries celebrated Labour Day. Investors are still digesting the poor US Nonfarm Payroll report from last Friday, which put pressure on the dollar amid speculation the US Federal Reserve will have to maintain tapering in place. The EUR/USD pair pulled back from 1.1908 and traded as low as 1.1855 to finally settle around the 1.1870 figure.
Earlier in the day, German data surprised on the upside, as Factory Orders increased 3.4% MoM and 24.4% YoY in July, much better than anticipated. On the other hand, EU September Sentix Investor Confidence contracted by more than anticipated, down to 19.6 from 22.2 in August.
Moving into Tuesday, the macroeconomic calendar will be a bit more entertained. Germany will release July Industrial Production, foreseen up 0.7% MoM, and the September ZEW Survey. The Economic Sentiment in the country is seen contracting to 30 from 40.4 while for the EU, is foreseen at 33 from 29.3 previously. The EU will release publish the final reading of the Q2 Gross Domestic Product, expected to remain unchanged at 0.5% QoQ. The US will have a light session, as it will only auction near-term bonds.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
Measuring the latest bullish run between the year low at 1.1663 and the post-NFP high at 1.1908, the 23.6% retracement is located at 1.1850, the immediate support level. The 38.2% retracement of the same rally stands at 1.1815. Below the latter, the pair will lose its bullish stance with increased bearish potential.
Meanwhile, the 4-hour chart shows that a slide seems limited. The pair is holding above a firmly bullish 20 SMA, which advances above the longer ones. The Momentum indicator aims lower near its midline, while the RSI consolidates around 58, indicating limited selling interest.
Support levels: 1.1850 1.1815 1.1770
Resistance levels: 1.1910 1.1950 1.1990
