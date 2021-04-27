EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2078
- US CB Consumer Confidence is expected to have recovered further, from 109.7 to 113.1.
- Investors remain cautious ahead of critical growth figures from the EU and the US.
- EUR/USD holds near its recent highs and above 1.2000, lacking directional momentum.
The EUR/USD pair recovers from an intraday low at 1.2056 but trades below the 1.2100 figure, marginally down on the day. The dollar advanced modestly as European equities came under selling pressure, reflecting a cautious stance ahead of critical growth figures from the EU and the US to be released by the end of this week.
An empty macroeconomic calendar in the Union has left majors confined to limited intraday ranges. As for the US, the country will publish the February Housing Price Index and the April Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index. Later in the session, the focus will be on April CB Consumer Confidence, expected to have recovered further, from 109.7 to 113.1.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair trades in the 1.2070 price zone, hovering around a mildly bullish 20 SMA. Technical indicators are recovering modestly within positive levels, aiming to resume their advances, while the longer moving averages remain well below the current level. Overall the risk remains skewed to the upside, although the pair needs to accelerate through 1.2115 to gain bullish traction heading into 1.2200.
Support levels: 1.2050 1.2010 1.1985
Resistance levels: 1.2115 1.2160 1.2200
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
