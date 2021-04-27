EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2078

US CB Consumer Confidence is expected to have recovered further, from 109.7 to 113.1.

Investors remain cautious ahead of critical growth figures from the EU and the US.

EUR/USD holds near its recent highs and above 1.2000, lacking directional momentum.

The EUR/USD pair recovers from an intraday low at 1.2056 but trades below the 1.2100 figure, marginally down on the day. The dollar advanced modestly as European equities came under selling pressure, reflecting a cautious stance ahead of critical growth figures from the EU and the US to be released by the end of this week.

An empty macroeconomic calendar in the Union has left majors confined to limited intraday ranges. As for the US, the country will publish the February Housing Price Index and the April Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index. Later in the session, the focus will be on April CB Consumer Confidence, expected to have recovered further, from 109.7 to 113.1.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair trades in the 1.2070 price zone, hovering around a mildly bullish 20 SMA. Technical indicators are recovering modestly within positive levels, aiming to resume their advances, while the longer moving averages remain well below the current level. Overall the risk remains skewed to the upside, although the pair needs to accelerate through 1.2115 to gain bullish traction heading into 1.2200.

Support levels: 1.2050 1.2010 1.1985

Resistance levels: 1.2115 1.2160 1.2200