EUR/USD Forecast: holding on to gains near 1.0800 ahead of FOMC

The EUR/USD pair holds around 1.0800, having saw a modest downward correction during the Asian session down to 1.0774. Majors hold within tight ranges ahead of the upcoming FED meeting during the US afternoon, with the greenback pressured after latest Trump's administration comments down talking the currency. European Markit manufacturing PMIs final revisions showed that German's manufacturing grew hit a three-year high in January, despite a modest downward revision to 56.4 from the initial estimate of 56.5. The EU final reading was revised higher, up to 55.2 from 55.1 its highest in over six years.

During the upcoming session, the US will release its January ADP employment survey and the final readings of January Manufacturing PMIs, but attention will remain in the FOMC meeting, and if the FED is still on the path to rise rates "a few times" per year, as Yellen said a couple of week ago. A hawkish FED won't be enough to turn the dollar back bullish, but could bring some relief to a mistreated USD.

Technically the pair is near a major resistance area, the 1.0800/40 region, where the pair bottomed for most of 2015 and 2016, while in between, at 1.0820, the pair has the 50% retracement of the November/January decline. A dovish, uncertain FED, could push the pair through the region, with a daily close above it favoring an extension up to 1.0930, the next Fibonacci resistance.

Below 1.0770, the risk turns towards the downside, but the first line of buyers waits around 1.0710. Only below this last the risk will turn towards the downside, with 1.0650/60 being the next support area.

View live chart of the EUR/USD