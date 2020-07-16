EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1382

The ECB was a non-event as policymakers decided to maintain the status quo.

US data beat expectations but failed to trigger directional movements.

EUR/USD is easing within range but still biased higher.

The EUR/USD pair is ending Thursday with modest gains just above the 1.1400 level. Market players were unable to find a reason to be optimistic, despite encouraging data coming from China and the US. It seems that concerns about resurgent coronavirus cases in the northern hemisphere and a further delay in an economic recovery have started sinking in. Also, mounting tensions between the US and China weighed on mood, as the US government is said to be considering a travel ban on Chinese communist party members. The European Central Bank left its monetary policy unchanged, and policymakers repeated that stand ready to act as appropriate, to maintain price stability.

It was a non-event, as other central banks these days, who decided to adopt a wait-and-see stance. US data were generally encouraging but failed to impress. Retail Sales jumped 7.5% in June, beating the market’s expectations. The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey came in at 24.1 in July, better than the 20 expected. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended July 10 were a miss, surging to 1.3 million, although Continuing Jobless Claims improved by more than anticipated, printing at 17.338 million in the week ended July 3. This Friday, the EU will publish June inflation, foreseen at 0.3% YoY. The US will release the preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for July, foreseen at 79 from 78.1 in June.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is trading below 1.1400 as the day comes to an end, partially losing its positive bias. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair met buyers around a mildly bullish 20 SMA, now struggling around it, while the 100 and 200 SMA advance below the shorter one. Technical indicators, in the meantime, continue to retreat within positive levels, instead of reflecting the absence of buying interest than suggesting an upcoming slide. The main resistance level continues to be 1.1460, while a corrective decline could near the 1.1300 figure this Friday.

Support levels: 1.1375 1.1340 1.1300

Resistance levels: 1.1420 1.1460 1.1495