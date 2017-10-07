EUR/USD Forecast: holding on to gains, but no directional strength

Major pairs trade uneventfully as the week kicks in, with safe-havens' yen and gold weakness outstanding, alongside with stocks positive tone. The EUR/USD pair hovers around 1.1400, following the release of EU data, which included German's May trade balance, and the EU Sentix confidence survey. The first posted a surplus of €20.3B as expected, with exports surging 1.4% and exports up by 1.2%. The Sentix economic index for the euro area has risen for the fifth time in a row to 28.3 points, slightly below the previous and expected 28.4, weighing partially on the common currency. The US macroeconomic calendar will offer some minor reports, including June's labor market conditions index and May's consumer credit change.

The short term picture is neutral-to-bullish for the pair, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price is consolidating above a bullish 20 SMA, currently around 1.1390, while technical indicators hold flat above their mid-lines. There's a short term ascendant trend line, coming from 1.1290 the low set last June 28th, today in the 1.1330/40 region, providing the next short term intraday support for today. To the upside, the pair has topped twice weekly basis around 1.1440, but still needs to break beyond 1.1460, a major long term static resistance, to gain upward strength and head towards the 1.1500 price zone.

