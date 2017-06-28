EUR/USD Forecast: holding on to gains ahead of more bankers' jawboning

The EUR/USD pair continues rallying this Wednesday, having so far reached 1.1387 early Europe, with the American dollar under pressure in Asia, albeit with movements limited amid the absence of macroeconomic releases during the session. Stocks plunged in Europe at the opening, but are off their daily lows, still in the red, ahead of more central bankers' talks, with Draghi, Carney, Poloz and Kuroda scheduled to participate in a panel discussion at the ECB Forum on Central Banking later today.

Data so far, have been unable to affect currencies, but Treasury yields have continued to lead movements in JPY crosses. The US will release its May trade balance figure ahead of the panel and usually not a market mover, but beware that another soft reading in the US will sustain the case of a bearish USD. Later on the day, attention will focus on US Pending Home Sales and the EUR crude oil stockpiles report.

Get Forex Headlines by Email The hottest stories of the currency markets in your inbox Subscribe

The pair is technically overbought short term, but there are no signs that the trend may change course at the time being. In the 4 hours chart, the price is far above its moving averages, with the 20 SMA accelerating north almost vertically, but over 100 pips below the current level. Technical indicators in the same chart have turned flat in extreme overbought levels, with the RSI currently at 81.

The pair could extend its advance up to 1.1460 on a break beyond the mentioned daily high, but strong profit taking around this last will probably result in a pullback that could see the pair closing in the red today. Nevertheless, the pair needs to accelerate below 1.1280 to lose its bullish potential, at least short term.

View live chart of the EUR/USD