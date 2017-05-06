EUR/USD Forecast: holding on to gains, 1.1300 critical

The EUR/USD pair retreated modestly from the 2017 high set last Friday at 1.1284 at the weekly opening, but holds around 1.1260 in a quiet European morning, with half Europe on holidays amid Whit Monday. The release of final Markit services and composite PMIs in the region showed that economic growth expanded at its fastest rate in six years in May. The EU services PMI came in a 56.3 from an initial estimate of 56.2, while the composite PMI was confirmed at 56.8.

The US macroeconomic calendar will offer Q1 employment data, focused on wages, and the final PMIs for May. US markets will be open today, which would bring additional volatility, although the events ahead this week, including the ECB and UK General election, will likely keep investors in cautious mood.

The 4 hours chart for the pair shows that the positive tone persists, despite the absence of momentum, this last due to low volume. The price however, develops well above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA providing an immediate intraday support at 1.1245, and technical indicators having turned flat within positive territory. Below the mentioned level, 1.1200 is the next support, followed by 1.1160.

Above 1.1300 on the other hand, the pair will likely accelerate its advance, and rally up to 1.1345 initially, while beyond this last, the 1.1380/90 region comes next.

View live chart of the EUR/USD