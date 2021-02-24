EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2148
- German Q4 Gross Domestic Product was upwardly revised to 0.3%.
- Wall Street recovered ground while US Treasury yields reach fresh one-year highs.
- EUR/USD keeps trading within limited intraday ranges near a critical resistance.
The EUR/USD pair topped once again in the 1.2170 region, retreating afterwards to a weekly low of 1.2108. The dollar gathered momentum ahead of the US opening, once again following the lead of US Treasury yields, which rose to new one-year highs. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note hit 1.435% and heads into the American close at around 1.37%, with the greenback retreating alongside. Meanwhile, stocks advanced, with the DJIA reaching fresh all-time highs.
On the data front, Germany published the final version of its Q4 Gross Domestic Product, which was upwardly revised to 0.3% from 0.1%. The US released January New Home Sales, which were up by 4.3%, beating expectations. This Thursday, the EU will publish February Consumer Confidence and the Economic Sentiment Indicator for the same month. The US, on the other hand, will release January Durable Goods Orders, and the second estimate of Q4 GDP, expected to be upwardly revised from 4.0% to 4.1%.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair bounced from the mentioned low and trades in the 1.2140 region, little changed for a second consecutive day. The near-term picture is neutral, as the pair is trading between moving averages and within the familiar levels, as technical indicators hover around their midline, without clear directional strength. The downside is limited by the 38.2% retracement of the November/January rally at around 1.2060, while on the upside, sellers remain aligned in the 1.2170/80 price zone.
Support levels: 1.2100 1.2060 1.2015
Resistance levels: 1.2175 1.2210 1.2250
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
