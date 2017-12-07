EUR/USD Forecast: holding near year high ahead of Yellen

The EUR/USD pair retreats modestly from a yearly high of 1.1489 achieved this Wednesday, holding now in the 1.1450 region, still above previous 2017 high. The common currency benefited from dollar's weakness, triggered on Tuesday by news showing that US President's son, Donald Trump Jr., conspire with Russians to share Clinton's sensitive information during the campaign. There were no big macroeconomic releases in the EU, with attention focused in the upcoming Yellen´s testimony, before the US Congress later today. Germany released its June wholesale price index, up to 2.5% from a year earlier, and flat in the month, this last, better than the previous -0.7%. In the EU Industrial Production rose in May by more-than-expected, up to 4.0% YoY AND BY 1.3% when compared to April.

The short term picture shows that the upward momentum eased, but also that the pair remains positive, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price holds well above a bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators retreated from overbought levels, heading south well above their mid-lines. There's an immediate support at 1.1440, where the pair stalled these last two weeks, followed by the 1.1380/1.1400 price zone. Beyond 1.1490 on the other hand, next resistances come at 1.1525 and 1.1560.

