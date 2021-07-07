EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1823
- German data keeps missing expectations, Industrial Production fell in May.
- Investors are waiting for FOMC Meeting Minutes and hints on future monetary policy.
- EUR/USD is technically bearish and could pierce the 1.1800 level.
The EUR/USD pair consolidates in the 1.1820 price zone, unchanged from Tuesday’s close as investors paused ahead of the release of the FOMC Meeting Minutes. Back in their June meeting, US policymakers have reassured that supportive policies will remain in place but also forwarded predictions on possible rate hikes amid the substantial comeback of the local economy. The Minutes should provide further detail on what’s next on monetary policy in the world’s largest economy.
Meanwhile, the market’s mood improves. After risk-aversion took over financial markets on Tuesday, stocks are up in Europe, lifting US futures, although government bond yields remain depressed.
Data wise, European figures continue to disappoint. Germany published May Industrial Production, which fell 0.3% MoM, missing expectations. Yearly basis, production was up 17.3%, well below the 34.5% expected. Also, the EU commission revised up estimates of growth and inflation for this year and the next one, due to the reopening of national economies.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair maintains its sour technical stance. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair keeps developing below a mildly bearish 20 SMA, while the longer ones head firmly south above it. Technical indicators head lower within negative levels, although the bearish strength is limited. The slide may gain momentum on a break below the 1.1800 figure, moreover if Fed’s words hint at tapering.
Support levels: 1.1795 1.1750 1.1710
Resistance levels: 1.1885 1.1920 1.1960
