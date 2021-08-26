EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1752
- US Gross Domestic Product revised marginally higher in Q2 to 6.6% QoQ.
- Fed’s Kaplan said that September would be the time to outline tapering and start it in October.
- EUR/USD is losing its bullish strength but near its weekly high.
The EUR/USD pair finished Thursday with modest losses around 1.1750, after peaking at 1.1778, a fresh weekly high. The dollar recovered some ground during US trading hours as Wall Street trimmed pre-opening gains and turned red. Geopolitical tensions in Afghanistan and comments from US Federal Reserve Robert Kaplan, who said that September would be the time to outline tapering and start it in October, were behind the slump. James Bullard, another member of the central bank, also made comments in the same direction.
The EU published M3 Money Supply, which was up 7.6% YoY in July, and the ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts, which noted the need to revise the forward guidance on interest rates. The US published the second version of Q2 Gross Domestic Product, which was upwardly revised to 6.6% QoQ from the previous estimate of 6.5%, missing the expected 6.7%. Core PCE inflation in the same quarter was confirmed at 6.1%, as previously estimated, while Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended August 20 printed at 353K, slightly worse than the 350K forecast.
On Friday, the US will release July core PCE inflation, foreseen at 3.6% YoY, and the final reading of the August Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, foreseen at 70.7. The event of the day will be Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair maintains its positive tone in the near term. The 4-hour chart shows that it holds above its 20 and 100 SMAs, with the shorter one about to cross above the longer one. Technical indicators eased within positive levels, with the Momentum about to cross its midline and the RSI consolidating at around 54. The immediate support is 1.1745, although the bearish case will be firmer once below the 1.1700 figure.
Support levels: 1.1745 1.1700 1.1660
Resistance levels: 1.1790 1.1820 1.1865
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges lower after bullish comments from Fed's Bullard
EUR/USD has dropped back toward 1.1750 after Fed member Bullard said he wants the Fed to complete tapering in Q1 2022. Earlier, the pair advanced after US GDP missed estimates with 6.6% annualized growth Tension is mounting toward Fed Chair Powell's critical speech on Friday.
GBP/USD dips under 1.3750 as Brexit causes shortage warning
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 after UK supermarkets warned of food shortages over Christmas due to Brexit. The dollar is on the rise as traders reposition ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech on Friday. US GDP missed with 6.6%.
XAU/USD eyes weekly lows near $1775 ahead of Jackson Hole showdown
Gold prints losses following the previous day’s decline on Thursday. US Dollar Index bounces back to near 93.00 ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium. Lower US Treasury yields capped the downside for the precious metal.
BTC reverses, causing altcoin gains to crumble
Bitcoin price has slid below a vital support level and is likely to head toward the next significant barrier. While this downswing could be a minor sell-off, altcoins seem to be showing no strength as they slice through critical demand areas.
How to trade the Jackson Hole meeting
Leading up to the meeting (26-27 Aug) has seen some mixed messages. Fed’s vice chair Clarida set expectations of an early taper running when he said that he could see rates lifting off as early as 2022.