From a technical perspective, the EUR/USD pair is mildly bullish, although additional confirmations are required. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair settled a few pips above a bearish 100 SMA while meeting buyers around a bullish 20 SMA. Technical indicators remain within positive levels but lack directional strength. The pair could extend its advance towards 1.1790, but gains beyond the latter are unlikely at this point.

Germany published the August IFO Business Climate survey, which contracted by more than anticipated to 99.4. Expectations weighed the most, shrinking to 97.5, although the assessment of the current situation improved to 101.4. The US released Durable Goods Orders, which came in better than anticipated, declining by 0.1% in July. The core reading printed at 0%, missing the expected 0.5% advance. On Thursday, Germany will publish the GFK Consumer Confidence Survey, while the US will release the second estimate of Q2 GDP

Comments from ECB officers temporarily weighed on the shared currency. Vice President Luis de Guindos said that the European Central Bank could again revise upwards macroeconomic projections for the Eurozone in a few days, adding that third-quarter indicators were positive. However, later in the day, Chief Economist Philip Lane indicated that it’s too early to discuss the end of financial support programs.

The EUR/USD pair seesawed between gains and losses, finishing Wednesday with modest gains at the upper end of its weekly range. The pair moved on sentiment, dipping ahead of Wall Street’s opening as stocks traded with a soft tone, later bouncing as equities jumped while government bond yields reached fresh weekly highs.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.