- EUR/USD moves away from recent tops near 1.1780.
- Corrective downside could re-visit the 1.1500 region.
Following fresh 22-month peaks in the 1.1780/85 band, EUR/USD is now attempting a move lower from those levels as it gradually abandons the overbought territory.
The sharp pullback in the greenback was almost the exclusive driver of the strong rebound in the pair from mid-June lows in the 1.1170 region to Monday’s highs around 1.1780, gaining more than 5.5% - or 6 cents - in just six weeks.
In the meantime, and while the correction is expected to last some sessions, the pair’s underlying constructive bias is seen unaltered for the time being, always underpinned by the positive risk appetite trends and the massive monetary stimulus pumped into the system by central banks worldwide.
Near-term Outlook
EUR/USD is receding from recent extreme overbought levels, as per the daily RSI, hinting at the idea that a corrective downside has just kicked in. That said, interim support emerges at the previous June’s peak at 1.1495 seconded by the Fibo level (of the 2017-2018 rally) near 1.1450. The latter is also reinforced by June’s top near 1.1420. Once the leg lower is over, EUR/USD is seen resuming the upside and setting sails to recent tops around 1.1780 ahead of the September 2018 top at 1.1815 and then 1.1852 (June’s 2018 high).
EUR/USD weekly chart
