EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1018

US Durable Goods Orders fell by a record low of 17.2% in April, Q1 GDP revised to -5.0%.

Dollar pressured by rallying equities as investors discard macroeconomic data.

EUR/USD could extend its rally once beyond 1.1040, the immediate resistance.

The EUR/USD pair has spent most of this Thursday consolidating around 1.1000, waiting for US data. The market ignored mixed European data, as the EU Economic Sentiment Indicator came in at 67.5 in May, missing the market’s expectation of 70.3. Consumer Confidence in the same period printed at -18.8 as expected. Germany released the preliminary estimate of May’s inflation, with the annual CPI at 0.5%, as expected, down from 0.8% in April. Meanwhile, US Treasury yields ticked higher and stocks advanced in Europe, as investors are willing to bet on economic reopenings.

US data came in mixed, as Durable Goods Orders fell by a new record of 17.2%, although better than the -19% forecast. The economic contraction in the country was revised lower to -5.0% for the first quarter of the year, according to the second estimate of the GDP. Finally, 2.12 million people filed for unemployment support in the week ended May 22, worse than anticipated. The dollar hardly reacted with the news although US equities are marginally higher, suggesting the greenback will remain in the losing side.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair trades near its recent monthly high at 1.1035, bullish, according to intraday technical readings. The pair met buyers around 1.1000 during the European session, which somehow anticipates easing selling interest. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is developing well above a bullish 20 SMA, while technical indicators resumed their advances within positive levels, in line with another leg higher. The pair needs now to run through 1.1040 to be able to extend its advance.

Support levels: 1.0995 1.0960 1.0925

Resistance levels: 1.1040 1.1085 1.1120