EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1328

EU Markit PMIs beat expectations in June, provided support to the common currency.

Wall Street poised to open firmly higher after US President Trump reaffirmed the trade deal with China.

EUR/USD corrective decline complete, now heading into its monthly high at 1.1422.

The EUR/USD pair rallied past the 1.1300 level during the European morning, as risk-appetite was combined with upbeat EU data. According to Markit, business activity recovered by more than anticipated in June. The preliminary estimate of the EU Manufacturing PMI came in at 46.9 sharply up from the previous 39.4 and above the expected 44.5. The Services PMI printed at 47.3 against 30.5 in May. German data were also better-than-anticipated, while French figures surprised by jumping to expansion territory.

Late Monday in the US fears turned into greed on the back of US-China trade-related headlines. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro implied that the US-China trade deal had fallen apart, although he quickly rectified his words. US President Trump rushed to Twitter to save the day and stated: “The China Trade Deal is fully intact. Hopefully they will continue to live up to the terms of the Agreement!” Dow Jones futures plunged 400 points, now over 700 points from such low ahead of the opening.

Markit will publish the preliminary estimate of the June US Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 48 from 39.8 previously, and the Services PMI for the same month, expected at 46.5 from 37.5 in May. The country will also publish May New Home Sales and the June Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair has accelerated its advance once recovering above the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily advance at 1.1270, the immediate support. Earlier in the week, it bottomed at around the 38.2% retracement of the same rally, a sign that bulls retain control and are willing to keep pushing higher.

In the 4-hour chart, the pair has recovered above all of its moving averages, although the 20 SMA remains below the 100 SMA. Technical indicators, in the meantime, head firmly north, approaching overbought levels, with no signs of giving up. Further gains are to be expected on a break above 1.1350, the high from the last week.

Support levels: 1.1310 1.1270 1.1220

Resistance levels: 1.1350 1.1390 1.1425