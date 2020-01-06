EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1196

Tensions between the US and Iran keep speculative interest in cautious mode.

EU December Markit PMI revised higher, still indicating weak economic growth.

EUR/USD advancing, bullish potential limited amid prevalent demand for safer assets.

The EUR/USD pair has extended its advance to 1.1205 after a soft start to the day, helped by better-than-anticipated EU data, and pausing panic. Nevertheless, concerns about tensions between the US and Iran persist, leading to substantial gains in commodities and safe-haven assets in general.

Markit released the final versions of the December Services PMI and Composite PMI for the Union, with most indexes revised higher from their preliminary estimates. “Germany's service sector ended 2019 on a more solid footing, recording the strongest activity growth for four months,” according to Markit, with the index printing at 52.9. The EU Services PMI was revised to 52.8, better than the previous estimate of 52.4. However, the Composite index came in at 50.9, with the modest improvement, still indicating weak economic growth.

Markit will later publish the final versions of the US December Services PMI and the Composite PMI for the same month, both seen unchanged from the previous estimates.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is hovering around the 23.6% retracement of its late December advance, after testing the 61.8% retracement of the same rally. The risk is skewed to the upside, as, in the 4-hour chart, the pair is developing above all of its moving averages, although with the 20 SMA with a bearish slope. The Momentum indicator advanced sharply but remains below its mid-line, while the RSI heads nowhere, but stands at 57. Beyond the mentioned daily high, the next resistance is 1.1239, December monthly high, with chances of a break above it limited at the time being.

Support levels: 1.1170 1.1140 1.1110

Resistance levels: 1.1205 1.1240 1.1285