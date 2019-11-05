EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1103
- European Producer Price Index met the market’s expectation in September.
- US Markit Services PMI and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI coming up next.
- EUR/USD bearish in the short-term amid resurgent dollar’s demand.
The EUR/USD pair is trading at fresh weekly lows near the 1.1100 figure, as persistent risk appetite has played in dollar’s favour. The Dow Jones Industrial Average reached fresh all-time highs on Monday, in detriment of other high-yielding assets. The EU released the September Producer Price Index, which rose a monthly basis by 0.1%, and declined by 1.2% when compared to a year earlier, in line with the market’s expectations.
The dollar firms up ahead of the release of the final version of the October Markit Services PMI, foreseen at 51, and the official ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for the same month, expected to have bounced from 52.6 to 53.5. The country will also release the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index for November, seen also improving from its previous reading to 53.5. The country has just released the September Trade Balance, which posted a trade deficit of $52.5B as expected.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading just below the 23.6% retracement of its October rally, and the 4 hours chart shows that it’s also breaking below a bullish 100 SMA, which converges with the mentioned Fibonacci level. The 20 SMA in the meantime, accelerates south well above the current level, as technical indicators extend their declines within negative levels, favouring a bearish continuation for the upcoming US session toward the 1.1065 level, the 38.2% retracement of the October rally.
Support levels: 1.1095 1.1065 1.1020
Resistance levels: 1.1145 1.1180 1.1210
View Live chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slump below 1.11 after ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI beats
EUR/USD extends its falls and dips below 1.11, the lowest in a week after ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI beats expectations with a jump to 54.7 points. Optimism about trade lowers the chances of US rate hike, strengthening the dollar.
GBP/USD trading below 1.29 after upbeat UK Services PMI
GBP/USD is trading below 1.29. UK Services PMI marginally beat expectations with 50 points. Election polls continue showing a substantial lead for the Conservatives.
USD/JPY: Risk appetite exposes 109.30 resistance
Asian equities rallied following Wall Street’s lead, underpinning the pair. US Treasury yields extend their recovery to fresh one-week highs. USD/JPY set to continue advancing on positive market mood.
Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Multi-trillion business fuels Stellar Lumens’ bonfire
The hot topic of the day is Stellar Lumens and the great campfire it has set up to burn around 50 million tokens. The market response has been an increase of more than 20% in XLM’s price during the Asian session.
Gold plummets to near 1-week lows, around $1490 region
Gold came under some heavy selling pressure during the early North-American session and tumbled to near one-week lows, around the $1490 region in the last minute.