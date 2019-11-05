EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1103

European Producer Price Index met the market’s expectation in September.

US Markit Services PMI and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI coming up next.

EUR/USD bearish in the short-term amid resurgent dollar’s demand.

The EUR/USD pair is trading at fresh weekly lows near the 1.1100 figure, as persistent risk appetite has played in dollar’s favour. The Dow Jones Industrial Average reached fresh all-time highs on Monday, in detriment of other high-yielding assets. The EU released the September Producer Price Index, which rose a monthly basis by 0.1%, and declined by 1.2% when compared to a year earlier, in line with the market’s expectations.

The dollar firms up ahead of the release of the final version of the October Markit Services PMI, foreseen at 51, and the official ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for the same month, expected to have bounced from 52.6 to 53.5. The country will also release the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index for November, seen also improving from its previous reading to 53.5. The country has just released the September Trade Balance, which posted a trade deficit of $52.5B as expected.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is trading just below the 23.6% retracement of its October rally, and the 4 hours chart shows that it’s also breaking below a bullish 100 SMA, which converges with the mentioned Fibonacci level. The 20 SMA in the meantime, accelerates south well above the current level, as technical indicators extend their declines within negative levels, favouring a bearish continuation for the upcoming US session toward the 1.1065 level, the 38.2% retracement of the October rally.

Support levels: 1.1095 1.1065 1.1020

Resistance levels: 1.1145 1.1180 1.1210