EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0997
- German GFK Consumer Confidence Survey beat expectations at 9.9 in February.
- US Federal Reserve upcoming announcement keeping markets in pause.
- EUR/USD bearish could accelerate the slide on a break below 1.0980.
The EUR/USD pair has hovered around the 1.1000 figure during the first half of the day, as speculative interest entered wait-and-see mode ahead central banks’ announcements, starting today with the US Federal Reserve.
So far, the macroeconomic calendar offered the German GFK Consumer Confidence Survey, which improved to 9.9 in February, surpassing the market’s expectations of 9.6. The US has just published the preliminary estimate of December Wholesale Inventories, which came in at -0.1%, and the Goods Trade Balance for the same month with the deficit widening to $68.33B from $62.99, slightly better than expected.
Later today, the country will publish Pending Home Sales, foreseen up by 0.5% in December. More relevantly, the Federal Reserve will announce its latest decision on monetary policy. After presenting fresh forecasts in December and hinting an on-hold stance for this year, the market is heading into the event with little expectations. If something, investors are waiting for some clarity about future developments related to the balance sheet within Chief Powell press conference.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is pressuring its daily lows ahead of Wall Street’s opening, retaining its bearish tone. In the 4-hour chart, a bearish 20 SMA continues to cap the upside, providing resistance at around 1.1020. Technical indicators in the mentioned time-frame hold within negative levels, the Momentum retreating from its mid-line and the RSI hovering around 30. The main support is 1.0980, where the pair bottomed by the end of November, with a break below it hinting a downward extension toward the 1.0900 figure.
Support levels: 1.0980 1.0950 1.0910
Resistance levels: 1.1020 1.1065 1.1100
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits near 3-month low amid coronavirus fears, ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading around 1.10, after hitting the lowest since early December. Fears of the coronavirus continue weighing on markets while tension is building ahead of the Fed, which is set to leave rates unchanged.
GBP/USD struggling to hold onto 1.30 amid the Huawei row
GBP/USD is trading just above 1.30 as the US and the UK are at odds over the usage of Huawei equipment. Coronavirus headlines are weighing on the pair. The Fed is awaited.
Bitcoin breaks the downward trend – “Long Bitcoin”
BTC/USD closes at $9,400 and confirms the bullish momentum scenario. XRP/USD accompanies Bitcoin and also confirms the new favorable scenario. ETH/USD is delayed and the bullish exhaustion level is set at $176.5.
Gold: Bulls looking for a discount in $1560s
Gold top in the making with a weekly shooting star and weekly divergence. The price of gold has been found floundering between 1580 and the 1560s following a surge at the start of the year to the highest levels since March 2013 at $1,611.
USD/JPY: Waiting for the Fed around 109.00
Japan’s Consumer Confidence remained unchanged at 39.1 in January. The US Federal Reserve is expected to maintain its monetary policy unchanged. USD/JPY could turn bullish on a clear advance beyond 109.30, the immediate resistance.