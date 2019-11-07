EUR/USD Forecast: Hanging on a (twitter) thread amid worsening technical outlook

EUR/USD has been attempting to recover amid trade optimism.

Concerns about euro-zone growth may weigh on the common currency.

Thursday's technical chart is pointing to the downside.

Some relief for German exporters? Beijing's announcement of an agreement to gradually reduce tariffs between the US and China has provided hope for markets. Chinese Commerce Minister Gao Fend's words imply a trade deal is getting closer after it had seemed to slip away beforehand.

A confirmation from Washington – perhaps via a twitter thread from President Donald Trump – is needed to confirm the breakthrough.

See US-China Tariffs Analysis: Real rally will require a tweet from Trump

The news marks a turnaround in the mood. As mentioned earlier, media reports on Wednesday suggested that the world's largest economies may postpone the signing ceremony of Phase One of the trade deal to December. China insisted on removing additional levies, and the US reportedly wanted to hold the event on US soil. Chinese President Xi Jinping was set to meet Trump in Santiago, but the Chilean government canceled the APEC Summit, where the leaders were planned to attend.

Back to the gloomy European reality

Before Trump sends German exports smiling, the current situation is far from being cheerful. German Industrial Production dropped by 0.6% in September, worse than expected. Today's disappointing release has followed Tuesday's upbeat Factory Orders publication from the old continent's locomotive.

The trade war has hurt German exports to China, pushing it closer to a recession.

The European Commission is set to publish new economic forecasts, and they may include a downgrade – and not for the first time. Both events may weigh on the common currency.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD has been trending lower, hitting the lowest levels since mid-October. Momentum on the four-hour chart has remained to the downside while the Relative Strength Index is still above 30 – thus not indicating oversold conditions. Moreover, the currency pair is trading below the 50 and 200 Simple Moving Averages.

Support awaits at 1.1065, which provided support earlier this week and capped euro/dollar earlier in October. The fresh low of 1.1055 is the next level to watch, and it is followed closely by the 200 SMA. Lower, we find 1.10 and 1.10940.

EUR/USD faces resistance at 1.1090, which capped it on Wednesday. It is followed by 1.1110, which was a swing low earlier this week. Next, we find 1.1130, another swing low, and 1.1180, a critical line – serving as a double top.