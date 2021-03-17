EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1903

US Treasury yields surge to fresh one-year highs ahead of the Federal Reserve.

US housing-related data unexpectedly fell in February but had no impact on USD.

EUR/USD is at a brink of a bearish breakout, but it all depends on the Fed.

The EUR/USD pair trades uneventfully around the 1.1900 level, meeting near-term buyers around the 1.1885 Fibonacci support level. Investors are in wait-and-see mode ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s announcement on monetary policy. Ahead of the event, US Treasury yields soar to fresh one-year highs, with that on the 10-year note currently at 1.67%, although the FX board seems to be ignoring them. Meanwhile, stocks indexes trade around their opening levels, mute daily basis.

On the data front, the EU published the final version of February inflation, which met the market’s expectations by printing at 0.9% YoY. The core annual reading resulted in 1.1%. As for the US, the country published February Housing Starts and Building Permits, which were down by over 10% each.

The Fed is widely anticipated to remain on hold but maybe be a bit more optimistic about an economic comeback. Speculative interest will be looking for comments about rising yields and whether chief Jerome Powell has changed his view on inflation.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is neutral-to-bearish in the near-term. It’s holding above the 61.8% retracement of its November/January rally but at risk of losing it. In the 4-hour chart, the pair developing below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA providing resistance at around 1.1920. Meanwhile, technical indicators remain directionless within negative levels. The upcoming direction will depend on yields and how they react to the Fed’s decision.

Support levels: 1.1885 1.1840 1.1790

Resistance levels: 1.1920 1.1970 1.2010

