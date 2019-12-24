EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1075

No data releases in the EU, the US will only publish the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index.

EUR/USD barely holding above critical Fibonacci support at 1.1065.

Holidays’ mood has already reached the markets, with little activity in Asia and most markets closed in Europe. The US is due to limited activity, with local markets due to an early close. In such a scenario, major pairs are static. EUR/USD is trading around 1.1070, after a failed attempt to recover the 1.1100 threshold on Monday.

The mood among investors is mostly positive, despite the impeachment of US President Trump and the limited progress in the US-China trade deal. The biggest concern these days is increased chances of a hard-Brexit.

With the Union already celebrating Christmas, there were no macroeconomic releases in the region. The US calendar will offer just the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for December, foreseen at 9 from -1 in the previous month.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is easing within range, nearing the 61.8% retracement of its December rally at 1.1065, a level that contained declines since last week. The short-term picture is bearish, as, in the 4-hour chart, the pair is developing below a bearish 20 SMA, which is crossing below the 100 SMA. The 200 SMA, in the meantime, remains flat converging with the mentioned Fibonacci support. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain within negative levels, without directional strength.

Support levels: 1.1065 1.1020 1.0970

Resistance levels: 1.1090 1.1120 1.1150