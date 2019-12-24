EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1075
- No data releases in the EU, the US will only publish the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index.
- EUR/USD barely holding above critical Fibonacci support at 1.1065.
Holidays’ mood has already reached the markets, with little activity in Asia and most markets closed in Europe. The US is due to limited activity, with local markets due to an early close. In such a scenario, major pairs are static. EUR/USD is trading around 1.1070, after a failed attempt to recover the 1.1100 threshold on Monday.
The mood among investors is mostly positive, despite the impeachment of US President Trump and the limited progress in the US-China trade deal. The biggest concern these days is increased chances of a hard-Brexit.
With the Union already celebrating Christmas, there were no macroeconomic releases in the region. The US calendar will offer just the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for December, foreseen at 9 from -1 in the previous month.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is easing within range, nearing the 61.8% retracement of its December rally at 1.1065, a level that contained declines since last week. The short-term picture is bearish, as, in the 4-hour chart, the pair is developing below a bearish 20 SMA, which is crossing below the 100 SMA. The 200 SMA, in the meantime, remains flat converging with the mentioned Fibonacci support. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain within negative levels, without directional strength.
Support levels: 1.1065 1.1020 1.0970
Resistance levels: 1.1090 1.1120 1.1150
View Live Chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD near a critical Fibonacci support
EUR/USD is holding a few pips above 1.1065, the 61.8% retracement of the December rally, as the greenback remains the strongest in thin holiday trading.
GBP/USD sidelined below 1.2950 amid looming Hard Brexit risks
GBP/USD trades little changed above the 1.29 handle after fears of hard Brexit and resurgent US dollar demand capped the tepid bounce just below 1.2950 amid quiet trading.
Crypto Today: The market enters pre-holiday lull
The BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,315 (-3.4% on a day-to-day basis). The coin has retreated from the recent high of $7,689. During early Asian hours, the first digital coin has been range-bound around $7,300.
Gold climbs to fresh 7-week tops, just above $1490 level
Gold maintained its strong bid tone for the second consecutive session on Tuesday and climbed to seven-week tops, around the $1490 region in the last hour.
USD/JPY remains confined in a range below mid-109.00s
The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways consolidative price action through the Asian session on Tuesday and remained confined in a narrow trading band, just below mid-109.00s.