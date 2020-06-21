EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1176
- Several companies closed their stores in the US amid resurgent coronavirus cases.
- US Federal Reserve Chair Powell repeated that the coronavirus pandemic is behind uncertainty.
- EUR/USD is pressuring a critical Fibonacci support level, bearish.
The EUR/USD pair has closed the week with modest losses at 1.1176, as the greenback surged in the last trading session alongside Wall Street’s decline. Profit-taking by London fix coupled with renewed market concerns as several companies reported the close of their US stores amid resurgent coronavirus cases, with the focus in Florida, Texas, and in general, the region known as the Sun Belt. Fears are that the economic downturn will persist for longer, as fresh outbreaks were also reported in Europe.
Data released last Friday failed to impress, with European figures below anticipated. German’s Producer Price Index contracted by 2.2% YoY in May, while the April EU Current Account posted a seasonally adjusted surplus of €14.4 B against the €27.4 B previous. In the US, the Q1 Current Account came in at $-104.2 B. US Federal Reserve Chair Powell offered a speech, repeating that the coronavirus pandemic is behind the high levels of uncertainty. This Monday, the EU will publish the preliminary estimate of June Consumer Confidence, foreseen at -15 from -18.8 in May.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair has settled around the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily advance, measured between 1.0774 and 1.1422. In the daily chart, it has broken below a bullish 20 DMA while technical indicators head firmly lower, currently around their midlines. The risk is skewed to the downside, with a clear break of this 1.1170 price zone exacerbating selling interest. In the shorter-term and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair is also poised to extend its decline, as it settled below its 20 and 100 SMA, while technical indicators remain within negative levels, although lacking directional strength.
Support levels: 1.1170 1.1120 1.1080
Resistance levels: 1.1225 1.1270 1.1310
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
