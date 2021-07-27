The EUR/USD pair could extend its advance, although the positive momentum is limited. The 4-hour chart shows that buyers are surging around the 20 SMA, while a mildly bearish 100 SMA caps advances. Technical indicators head higher, both within positive levels. Bulls will have better chances if the pair extends its advance beyond 1.1840, with scope to test a strong static Fibonacci resistance at 1.1920.

Meanwhile, European stocks trade in the red, weighing on US futures. US government bonds are higher, while yields eased. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note is down to 1.24%. Nevertheless, caution prevails ahead of the US Federal Reserve monetary policy decision on Wednesday. The EU did not release relevant data, just offering June M3 Money Supply which increased by 8.3% YoY. The US will publish the CB Consumer Confidence index after Wall Street’s opening, foreseen at 123.9 from 127.3 in the previous month.

The EUR/USD pair eased from an Asian high of 1.1811, bottoming during London trading hours at 1.1769. The pair trimmed losses and recovered the 1.1800 threshold, and reached fresh daily highs ahead of the release of US Durable Goods Orders. The report shows that orders were up 0.8% MoM in June, much worse than the 2.1% expected. The core reading, Nondefense Capital Goods Orders ex Aircraft, surged 0.5% in the same month, also missing the market’s expectations. EUR/USD retained gains, trading near 1.1820.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.