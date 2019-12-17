EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1160
- US housing data beat the market’s expectations but didn’t help the greenback.
- EU’s October Trade Balance printed a seasonally adjusted surplus of €24.5B.
- EUR/USD bullish but still capped by a static resistance level at 1.1180.
The EUR/USD pair has advanced in London trading hours to reach a fresh daily high of 1.1174, now hovering a few pips below the level. The advance seems mostly related to the dollar’s weakness, as speculative interest pared greenback’s buying ahead of Wall Street’s opening.
The market mood is mostly down, amid renewed concerns about a hard-Brexit, following news indicating that UK PM Johnson would set a new deadline to prevent any extension of the Brexit transition period beyond 2020. Also, the silence from Chinese authorities on details about the trade deal spooked investors.
Earlier today, the EU released October Trade Balance, with the seasonally adjusted surplus up to €24.5B. The US has just released November Housing Starts and Building Permits, which surprised to the upside by rising 3.2% and 1.4% respectively. Pending of release are Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization for the same month. The market barely reacted to positive US data, and politics keep overshadowing macroeconomic figures.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading at fresh weekly highs, having advanced modestly above the 23.6% retracement of its December rally at 1.1145 In the 4-hour chart, the pair continues offering a neutral-to-bullish stance as it continues advancing above a mild-bullish 20 SMA, as the RSI indicator slowly grinds higher, currently at 60. The Momentum indicator remains below its mid-line, reflecting the limited buying interest at the time being. As commented in a previous update, the risk could turn south on a break below 1.1110, while bulls should increase buying once the pair breaks above 1.1180, October high, and the immediate resistance.
Support levels: 1.1045 1.1110 1.1090
Resistance levels: 1.1180 1.1220 1.1250
View Live chart for the EUR/USD
