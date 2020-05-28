EUR/USD has been advancing in response to the proposed EU fund, reopening optimism.

Sino-American tensions and a big bulk of US data are critical to the next moves.

Thursday's four-hour chart is pointing to further gains.

Is the eurozone headed for a speedy recovery? The European Commission's ambitious recovery plan takes one step beyond the Franco-German ideas and reaches trillions of euros. Most importantly, it provides further backing to grants worth €500 billion, funded by mutual debt – euro bonds or coronabonds in all but name.

That would boost the hardest-hit economies such as Italy and Spain. The spread between Italian and German ten-year bond yields squeezed below 200bp and EUR/USD hit the highest since early April. Can the currency pair continue higher?

Four risks

1) Not a done deal just yet: Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, may be relying on Austria's warming up to offering grants and not only loans. However, other members of the "Frugal Four" may still have reservations and the recovery fund.

If these countries, most importantly the Netherlands, voice their objections, the common currency could suffer. Keeping quiet or endorsing the plan may continue supporting it.

2) Sino-American tensions: The Chinese parliament has approved the controversial security law that tightens Beijing's grip on Hong Kong. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo certified to Congress that the city-state is not autonomous anymore, and the White House is contemplating removing the financial hub's preferential status when it comes to tariffs.

The intensifying frictions over HK have taken occasional tolls on the stock market rally, but investors remain bullish, especially as the world's largest economies pledge to uphold the trade deal. The risk-on mood is boosting the safe-haven dollar.

Will this change? The US and China are at odds also over the latter's human rights violations in Xinjiang, technology, and other topics. A renewed focus on the potential economic fallout could send the dollar higher. However, as long as Hong Kong continues functioning, markets will shrug off issues of autonomy.

3) Second waves? Coronavirus figures continue falling in the old continent, yet occasional clusters have appeared. Examples include the German town of Regensburg and Spain's Lleida. As long as these remain isolated cases and the trend remains upbeat, the euro can continue rising. A setback may limit its gains.

US coronavirus deaths hit 100,000, a bleak milestone yet the pace has dropped from nearly 2,000 deaths at a peak to around 1,000. Yet these topline figures mask differences between various states. While the New York region continues seeing decreasing figures, cases are increasing in some of the states that have reopened rapidly. If the gently falling curve turns into a plateau or a rise, investors may worry.

4) Data dump: After several days that lacked significant figures, the calendar is packed. Spain's Consumer Price Index for May dropped by 1% yearly as expected and Germany's is also set to be depressed, mostly pressured by the tumble in oil prices. The statistics feed into the all-European numbers due out on Friday.

More importantly, the US is forecast to confirm the 4.8% annualized contraction rate in its Gross Domestic Product, dragged down by the consumer. Investors may opt to give more weight to more recent Durable Goods Orders figures for April, which are set to tumble and shed some light on second-quarter GDP.

Last but least, weekly jobless claims will likely continue decreasing but remain in the millions for the week ending on May 22. Continuing claims for the week ending on May 15 – when Non-Farm Payrolls surveys are held – are of higher importance.

All in all, a busy day awaits traders.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

Euro/dollar is enjoying upside momentum on the four-hour chart and the Relative Strength Index is below 70, outside overbought conditions. The currency pair also surpassed a downtrend that accompanied it since early May and is now trading under an uptrend.

All in all, bulls are in the lead.

Resistance awaits at the eight-week high of 1.1035. It is followed by 1.1090, which was a swing high in March. Significant resistance is at 1.1150, the high point that month.

Support awaits at 1.0995, a stepping stone on the way up. It is followed by 1.0975, a swing high from last week, and then by 1.0940, which was Wednesday's low.

