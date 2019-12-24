EUR/USD stalls its recent fall and finds decent support near 100-day SMA.

A subdued USD price action extended some support to the major on Monday.

Holiday-thinned liquidity conditions kept a lid on any strong follow-through.

The EUR/USD pair gained some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week and recovered a part of the previous session's slide to near two-week lows. A subdued US dollar demand – further weighed down by dismal US macro data – turned out to be one of the key factors driving the pair higher amid a dull trading session. Data released on Monday showed that the US Durable Goods Orders plunged 2% in November and missed consensus estimates – 1.5% increase – by a big margin. The headline orders marked decline for the second month in the previous three. Adding to this, non-defense Capital Goods Orders also fell short of market expectations and were up by 0.1%. On the other hand, New Home Sales came in to show a rise of 1.3% as compared to the 0.3% decline expected, though did little to impress the USD bulls.

The uptick, however, lacked any strong follow-through and remained capped near the 1.1100 handle. Contradictory developments around the US-China relations held investors from placing any aggressive bets ahead of the Christmas break. It is worth recalling that the US President Donald Trump said over the weekend that the US and China would sign their so-called phase one trade pact very shortly. Adding to this, China announced on Monday that it would lower import tariffs from January 1 on around 850 US products – ranging from frozen pork to some type of semiconductors. However, China has stepped up criticism that the US is interfering in Hong Kong, Taiwan and other matters that it considers internal.

The pair held steady and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Tuesday. In absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the Eurozone or the US, the pair seems more likely to continue with its subdued trading action. German banks will be closed on Tuesday, while the US markets will close earlier on the back of Christmas Eve and hence, liquidity is expected to remain low, which might further contribute towards limiting any meaningful move for the major.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair managed to find decent support near 100-day SMA, around the 1.1065 region. This coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.0981-1.1199 recent positive move and should now act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders. Sustained breakthrough the said confluence support is likely to accelerate the fall further towards the lower end of a near three-month-old descending trend-channel, currently near the 1.1025-20 region. Failure to defend the mentioned support might be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move.

On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near he the 1.1110-15 region (38.2% Fibo. level), above which the pair seems all set to aim towards challenging the 200-day SMA, around mid-1.1100s. The latter also marks 23.6% Fibo. level, which if cleared should assist the pair to make a fresh attempt towards conquering the 1.1200 round-figure mark.