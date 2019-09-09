Softer headline NFP-led intraday uptick on Friday turns out to be short-lived.

Powell’s optimistic comments underpinned the USD and exerted some pressure.

The downside remains cushioned ahead of this week’s ECB policy decision.

The EUR/USD pair edged lower on Friday and finally settled near the lower end of its daily trading range, albeit remained well within the previous session's broader trading range and ended the week with modest gains. The pair initially ticked higher following the release of a rather unimpressive US monthly jobs report, showing that the economy added 130K new jobs in August as compared to 158K expected. The softer headline NFP print exerted some downward pressure on the US Dollar and provided a modest lift to the pair. Meanwhile, wage growth data bettered market expectations and helped limit the USD downtick, which kept a lid on the pair's intraday uptick.

Powell comes to the rescue of USD bulls

The greenback picked up some pace during the US trading session on Friday in reaction to not so dovish comments by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell, dismissing fears of an imminent recession. During a discussion in Zurich, Powell said that the outlook of the US economy continues to be a favourable one and repeated the pledge to do whatever it takes to keep the economy growing, indicating that policymakers are likely to cut again at the upcoming meeting on September 17-18. This coupled with heightened expectations for an ECB easing further weighed on the shared currency and collaborated to the pair's weaker tone, though the downside seemed limited - at least for the time being.



The pair held steady above the key 1.1000 psychological mark through the Asian session on Monday as market participants brace for this week's key event risk - the latest ECB monetary policy update on Thursday. In the meantime, Monday's second-tier release of German Trade Balance data will be looked upon for some short-term trading impetus. There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US, which might eventually lead to a subdued/range-bound price action on the first day of a new trading week.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair and the 1.1000 mark might continue to protect the immediate downside. Failure to defend the mentioned support will indicate that the near-term corrective bounce has already run out of the steam and set the stage for the resumption of the well-established bearish trend. Below the said handle, the pair is likely to accelerate the slide back towards the multi-year swing lows - around the 1.0925 area. A follow-through selling has the potential to drag the pair farther below the 1.0900 round figure mark towards challenging the 1.0835-30 support area.



On the flip side, the 1.1040-50 region - marking the 23.6% Fibo. level of the 1.1412-1.0926 recent downfall might act as an immediate resistance, above which the pair is likely to head back towards last Thursday's swing high resistance near the 1.1085 region. This is closely followed by 38.2% Fibo. level near the 1.1110 region, above which the pair is likely to head towards testing the mid-1.1100s supply zone en-route the next major resistance near the 1.1175-80 region. The latter nears 100-day SMA and might continue to cap any further up-move, which if conquered might negate any near-term bearish bias and pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move.