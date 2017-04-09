EUR/USD Forecast: going nowhere in a hurry ahead of Thursday’s ECB decision

Escalating geopolitical tensions over N. Korea's latest nuclear missile test weighed on the US Dollar through a relatively quiet trading session on Monday. The EUR/USD pair held on to early gains and the up-move was supported by Monday's better-than-expected releases of the Sentix Investor Confidence index and the Producer Price Index.

The pair, however, lacked any strong follow through traction and now seems to have entered a consolidation phase around the 1.1900 handle. The final Euro-zone Markit Services PMI prints for August are unlikely to be a major game changer for the pair as investors would prefer to stay on the sideline ahead of the very important ECB monetary policy decision, due to be announced on Thursday.

Even the short-term technical picture continues to point towards continuation of the pair's near-term range bound price action between 1.1920-1.1850 range, marking 38.2% and 50% Fibonacci retracement levels of 1.1662-1.2070 recent up-move.

However, a decisive break through the 1.1920-25 strong hurdle should lift the pair towards 1.1975-80 horizontal resistance before eventually darting towards reclaiming the key 1.20 psychological mark.

Alternatively, a sustained weakness below mid-1.1800s would turn the pair vulnerable to break through 1.1825-20 support area (61.8% level) and head towards testing 1.1775 intermediate level en-route 1.1740-35 strong horizontal support.