EUR/USD Forecast: Going nowhere in a hurry ahead of key macro data, central bank meetings

- Optimism over the re-opening of economies provided a modest lift to EUR/USD on Monday.
- The USD regained some traction amid a fresh rout in oil prices and capped gains for the pair.
- The key focus remains on the FOMC, ECB meetings and important Eurozone/US macro data.
The EUR/USD pair built on the previous session's goodish bounce from one-month lows and gained some follow-through traction on the first day of a new trading week. The latest optimism over the easing of coronavirus-related restrictions globally and a push to accelerate the gradual re-opening of the economies led to a further improvement in the risk sentiment. This, in turn, dented the US dollar's relative safe-haven status against its European counterpart and turned out to be one of the key factors that drove the pair higher for the second straight day. The pair climbed to three-week tops, around the 1.0860 region, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move, instead witnessed some selling at higher levels.
A fresh rout in crude prices – amid persistent concerns about oversupply and a lack of storage space – forced investors to remain cautious. This came on the back of a strong pickup in the US Treasury bond yields and worries over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, which extended some support to the greenback's status as the global reserve currency. Investors also seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of the FOMC decision on Wednesday and the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday. This coupled with the release of the preliminary estimate of the first-quarter GDP, both from the Eurozone and the US, will play a key role in determining the pair's next leg of a directional move.
Nevertheless, the pair finally settled around 30 pips off daily lows and extended the pullback through the Asian session on Tuesday. The ongoing decline in crude oil prices continued weighing on investors' sentiment and exerted some downward pressure on the major. There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the Eurozone, while the US economic docket highlights the release of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index. This along with any fresh developments surrounding the coronavirus saga and the broader market risk sentiment might contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the overnight positive move faltered ahead of a resistance marked by a short-term descending trend-line. The mentioned barrier is currently placed near the 1.0880 region, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. A convincing break through might trigger a short-covering move and assist the pair to aim towards reclaiming the key 1.10 psychological mark. The momentum could further get extended towards the very important 200-day SMA, currently near the 1.1040 region, which if cleared should pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move.
On the flip side, a subsequent slide below the 1.0800 mark is likely to find some support near the 1.0775 region. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might prompt some technical selling and accelerate the slide further towards the 1.0700 round-figure mark. The pair might then turn vulnerable to head back towards challenging YTD lows, around the 1.0635 region.
