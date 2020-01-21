- EUR/USD rebounded after refreshing monthly lows on Monday.
- A holiday in the US held the pair in a familiar trading range.
- Investors might refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of ECB.
The EUR/USD pair refreshed monthly lows but managed to stage a modest recovery in a relatively quiet trading action on the first day of a new week. The US dollar managed to preserve last week's modest gains, triggered by better-than-expected US economic releases and turned out to be one of the key factors that exerted some intraday pressure on the major. The incoming US data remained supportive of market expectations that the US economy will continue to expand and might have already dampened prospects for any further interest rate cuts by the Fed. However, a holiday in the US held investors from placing any aggressive bets and helped the pair to bounce off lows.
Traders preferred to stay on the sidelines
The pair remained well within a familiar trading range and extended its sideways consolidative price action through the Asian session on Tuesday. Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the release of the German ZEW Survey for January, which might influence the shared currency and produce some meaningful trading opportunities. The Economic Sentiment index is seen rising to 15.0 from 10.7 previous, while the Current Situation index is expected to improve from -19.9 to -13.8 during the reported month. Barring any immediate market reaction, the pair seems unlikely to make any big moves as investors might prefer to stay on the sidelines ahead of the highly anticipated European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on Thursday.
The ECB is widely expected to leave key interest rates unchanged and hence, the key focus will be the strategic review – the first assessment of the central bank’s monetary policy in two decades. Market participants will be particularly interested in the revision of the inflation target. However, the fact that the review could last for a year, an immediate decision is not expected at the January meeting. Apart from this, the flash version of Eurozone Manufacturing and Services PMI prints will also play a key role in providing a fresh directional impetus to the major.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed and the pair continues to show some resilience near 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.0981-1.1239 positive move. This is closely followed by the 1.1065 confluence support, comprising of the lower end of near four-month-old ascending trend-channel and 100-day SMA, which if broken will set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move. Below the mentioned region, the pair is likely to accelerate the slide towards challenging the key 1.10 psychological mark before eventually sliding to November monthly swing lows support near the 1.0980 region.
On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near the 1.1110-15 region (50% Fibo. level), above which the pair is likely to extend the recovery move further towards 38.2% Fibo. level – around the
1.1140-50 supply zone. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the pair further towards 23.6% Fibo. level resistance near the 1.1175-80 region, which if cleared might negate the near-term bearish outlook. The pair then seems all set to surpass the 1.1200 handle and aim towards retesting late December swing high resistance near the 1.1240 region. The momentum could further get extended towards the 1.1300 round figure mark en-route a resistance marked by the top end of a multi-month-old ascending trend-channel, currently near the 1.1320 region.
