EUR/USD Forecast: going down fast without looking back

The EUR/USD pair plunged to 1.1578, its lowest since last July, barely recovering the 1.1600 level ahead of the weekly close. The negative momentum of the common currency was triggered by the ECB, as Super Mario found its way to trim QE, yet at the same time keep EUR's gain in check. The Central Bank cut its monthly purchase of bonds by half starting January 2018 and until September, adding that there won't be an abrupt end to QE and that rates will remain low "well past" the end of QE.

EUR´s decline seems overstretched, considering that the Central Bank provided pretty much what the market was waiting for, but there was a series of surrounding factors that helped the pair plummeting. There were some market talks about who will replace Yellen as Fed's head with the list reduced to just two possible candidates, Powell and Taylor, both considered hawks, boosting the greenback. Powell is Trump´s favorite, but a decision hasn't been made yet. Wall Street had a mixed behavior but remains at record highs amid impressive earnings reports, backed also by hopes the US tax reform is close, albeit no fresh headlines on the matter have been heard.

On Friday, the US advanced Q3 GDP surprised to the upside, as the economy is estimated to have grown by 3.0% against market's forecast of 2.5%, annually basis. Adding to the common currency's weakness is the situation in Catalonia, as the region declared its independence from Spain in a Parliamentary session and the central government responded by preparing the intervention. The excision within the country is not seen as huge as a Grexit or a Brexit, but indeed dents confidence in the Union.

The upcoming week will see the release of US core PCE inflation, EU Q3 preliminary GDP, and the all relevant US monthly employment report. Headlines from Trump, and Catalonia could also affect the pair, the second to a lesser extent.

The technical breakout of the 1.1660 level, which held the downside since early August, has put the pair in a bearish path, moreover with this weekly close below the 1.1600 level. The daily chart shows that the price has broken below its 20 and 100 DMAs with a large candle, which indicates strong selling interest, whilst technical indicators entered negative territory with the ECB, nearing now oversold readings with US GDP. Overall, doors are open for an extension towards the 1.1460 region, a major long-term static resistance area between 2015 and 2017. Some relief could come above the mentioned 1.1660, with scope then for an advance towards the 1.1820/30 region next week.

The FXStreet Forecast Poll shows that sentiment towards the common currency has turned neutral short-term, but surprisingly, remains bullish in the longer periods under study. In the 1-month view, bulls account for the 55%, while for the end of the quarter, they raise to 67%. The numbers are below previous week's one when bulls were 57% and 78% respectively. Furthermore, the longer-term average target was downgraded from 1.1968 to 1.1787, roughly 200 pips in a week. The overview chart for the pair, however, shows that most participants are still aiming for higher targets around the 1.2000 level for the end of the year.