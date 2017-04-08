EUR/USD Forecast: get ready for the US NFP

EUR/USD's traders are holding their breath ahead of the release of the US Nonfarm Payroll, report, with the pair confined to a tight 20 pips range ever since the day started, but at the upper end of its weekly range, not far from the 1.1909 year high posted earlier this week. Equities en Asian maintained the sour tone of these last few days alongside with European ones, these lasts, pressured by EUR's strengthened, but trading not far from their daily openings.

In the data front, European data continued indicating strength in the region, as German Factory Orders surged in June by 5.1% yearly basis, while in the month, the new orders surged by 1.0%, both largely surpassing market's expectations.

Anyway, Friday is all about US Nonfarm Payrolls. The country is expected to have added 183K new jobs in July, after June's positive surprise of 222K. The 4.4% unemployment rate is still expected to drop to 4.3%, while average hourly earnings are expected to be up 0.3% monthly basis, and by 2.4% on the annualized figure, this last, slightly below previous 2.5%.

But is not about waiting for the outcome to decide whether to buy or sell the greenback. Market is just waiting for another reason to sell the greenback.

Technically, the 4 hours chart shows that technical indicators eased their upward momentum, in line with the latest consolidative phase, but continue favoring the upside, with the price above a bullish 20 SMA and indicators well into positive territory.

A break above 1.1909, the yearly high, the next resistance comes at 1.1950, followed by the critical 1.2000 threshold, where the market can rush to take profits ahead of the weekend. To the downside, 1.1830 is the immediate support, with a more relevant one comes at 1.1785. Below this last, the corrective movement can extend down to 1.1715, August 2015 high, without affecting the dominant bullish trend.

