EUR/USD Forecast: get ready for NFP

The EUR/USD pair eased below the 1.1900 level overnight, but didn't go far away with speculative interest cautiously waiting for the US monthly employment report, despite multiple macroeconomic releases ever since the day started. Particularly focused on economic growth, the final August manufacturing PMIs in Asia and Europe came in-line, or above expected, with the exception of German's one, that suffered a minor downward revision to 59.3 from 59.4, still near a six-year high. For the EU, manufacturing growth remains among the strongest since 2011, according to Markit, unrevised at 57.4.

The upcoming Nonfarm Payroll report will be the last ahead of the Fed's September meeting, and therefore the market will pay it more attention than usual, as the Central Bank was expected to provide its third yearly rate hike during this meeting, although easing inflationary pressures during the past few months, have pushed down the odds, with the market now hoping for a December move. Anyway, both meetings are those known as "live" meaning that include economic revisions, and a press conference from head's Yellen.

The US economy is expected to have added around 180K new jobs in August, while the unemployment rate is seen unchanged at 4.3%. Average hourly earnings are expected to post a modest advance yearly basis to 2.6% from 2.5% previously. The strong ADP report released by the private sector earlier this week lifted the bar for today's data, which means a stronger-than-expected headline figure will be dollar supportive, but maybe the reaction won't be that notable. Attention will then center in wages, as an uptick there will increase inflationary pressures, and therefore the odds of a rate hike. Disappointing headline and wages, on the other hand, will probably send the EUR/USD pair back towards the 1.2000 region.

From a technical point of view, and despite the latest decline, the pair is still bullish long term, far above a daily ascendant trend line coming from 1.0603, early April low around 1.1700, the level to break to confirm a change in the trend. Shorter term, the 4 hours chart poses a negative stance, with the price below a bearish 20 SMA and technical indicators consolidating within negative territory. From the current level, 1.1920 is the immediate resistance, followed by the 1.1960 price zone, and the 1.2000 figure afterwards. The 1.1870 region on the other hand, is the immediate support, with a break below it exposing 1.1822, the weekly low, ahead of a stronger static support around 1.1780/90.

