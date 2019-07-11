EUR/USD forecast: Gearing up for a move towards mid-1.1300s, focus shifts to ECB minutes/US CPI

Powell's dovish sounding testimony prompts some aggressive USD selling.

Thursday's release of the ECB minutes will influence the shared currency.

The latest US consumer inflation figures might also infuse some volatility.

The US Dollar witnessed some heavy selling on Wednesday in reaction to the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's prepared statement for the semi-annual Congressional testimony and assisted the EUR/USD pair to stage a solid recovery from three-week lows set in the previous session. Powell set the stage for a rate cut later this month by saying that uncertainties since the June FOMC meeting continue to dim the outlook and the central bank will act as appropriate to sustain the US economic growth. Powell also highlighted the risk that weak inflation will be persistent and more than the Fed currently anticipates.

Adding to Powell's dovish sounding testimony, the minutes from the June FOMC meeting revealed that policymakers were very much concerned that uncertainty in trade tensions and global economic slowdown would weaken business investment. Many of the voting members also judged that additional monetary stimulus would be warranted in the near-term and revived speculations of an aggressive rate cut. A 25 bps cut on July 31 is fully factored in but a sharp intraday turnaround in the US Treasury bond yields suggested that investors now look at the possibility of a 50 bps cut, which kept exerting downward pressure on the greenback and pushed the pair to fresh weekly tops during the Asian session on Thursday.

Currently hovering around the 1.1275-80 region, market participants now look forward to the minutes of the European Central Bank's June meeting, due for release at 11:30 GMT for some fresh impetus. Later during the early North-American session, the US economic docket - featuring the release of the latest consumer inflation figures, will be looked upon for some immediate respite for the USD bulls. Meanwhile, Powell's second day of testimony before the Congress might continue to infuse some volatility and further collaborate towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.

From a technical perspective, the pair is now looking to build on its momentum further beyond a confluence region - comprising of 100-period EMA on the 4-hourly chart and 38.2% Fibo. level of the 1.1412-1.1194 recent slide, which is closely followed by the 1.1300 round figure mark. A sustained strength above the mentioned handle (nearing 50% Fibo. level) is likely to accelerate the up-move further towards 61.8% Fibo. level - around the 1.1330 region, en-route the 1.1355-60 supply zone.

On the flip side, the 1.1260-50 region now becomes immediate support to defend, which if broken might negate any near-term bullish outlook and turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide further towards the 1.1200 handle. Bearish traders, however, are likely to wait for a subsequent weakness below the 1.1180 level before positioning for a drop back towards challenging yearly lows - around the 1.1110-05 region.