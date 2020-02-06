EUR/USD Forecast: Gearing up for a fresh bearish break, Lagarde's testimony eyed for some respite

EUR/USD tumbled to one-week lows amid sustained USD strength.

Surging US bond yields, stronger domestic data underpinned the USD.

Investors now eye Lagarde's testimony for some meaningful impetus.

The EUR/USD pair added to the losses posted over the past two trading session and remained under some heavy selling pressure on Wednesday amid sustained US dollar buying. Some positive developments in the coronavirus saga triggered a fresh wave of the global risk-on rally and led to a strong intraday upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields, which eventually underpinned the greenback demand. Investors' confidence got a strong boost on Wednesday after Sky News reported that UK scientists have made a 'significant breakthrough' in the development of a vaccine for coronavirus. Adding to this, news on Chinese television said that the research team at Zhejiang University has found an effective drug to treat people with the new coronavirus.

Bears remains in control amid stronger USD

The bid tone surrounding the buck was further supported by stronger domestic data. The latest ADP report showed that private-sector employers added 291K new jobs in January. The reading surpassed even the most optimistic estimates and also marked the best level since May 2015. Adding to this, the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI also came in better than market expectations and showed an uptick to 55.5 in January as compared to 55 previous. The incoming US economic releases suggested that the underlying economy remained on solid footing and pushed the USD to over two-month tops on Wednesday.

The pair tumbled to one-week lows, levels just below the key 1.10 psychological mark, and remained on the defensive for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday. The pair was seen hovering around the 1.0995 horizontal support during the Asian session as market participants now look forward to the German factory orders data for some impetus. The key focus, however, will be on ECB President Christine Lagarde's testimony before the European Parliament Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee, which will play a key role in influencing the shared currency and provide some meaningful impetus ahead of the closely watched, US monthly jobs report (NFP) on Friday.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, some follow-through selling will confirm a near-term bearish breakdown and set the stage for an accelerated slide towards challenging the 1.0900 round figure mark with some intermediate support near mid-1.0900s. The downfall could further get extended towards challenging over 28-month lows, around the 1.0880 region set in October.

On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near the 1.1025 level and is closely followed by the 1.1045-50 supply zone. Sustained strength above the mentioned barriers might trigger a near-term short-covering move and assist the pair to make a fresh attempt towards reclaiming the 1.1100 round-figure mark (50-day SMA).