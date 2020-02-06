EUR/USD Forecast: Gearing up for a fresh bearish break, Lagarde's testimony eyed for some respite

- EUR/USD tumbled to one-week lows amid sustained USD strength.
- Surging US bond yields, stronger domestic data underpinned the USD.
- Investors now eye Lagarde's testimony for some meaningful impetus.
The EUR/USD pair added to the losses posted over the past two trading session and remained under some heavy selling pressure on Wednesday amid sustained US dollar buying. Some positive developments in the coronavirus saga triggered a fresh wave of the global risk-on rally and led to a strong intraday upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields, which eventually underpinned the greenback demand. Investors' confidence got a strong boost on Wednesday after Sky News reported that UK scientists have made a 'significant breakthrough' in the development of a vaccine for coronavirus. Adding to this, news on Chinese television said that the research team at Zhejiang University has found an effective drug to treat people with the new coronavirus.
Bears remains in control amid stronger USD
The bid tone surrounding the buck was further supported by stronger domestic data. The latest ADP report showed that private-sector employers added 291K new jobs in January. The reading surpassed even the most optimistic estimates and also marked the best level since May 2015. Adding to this, the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI also came in better than market expectations and showed an uptick to 55.5 in January as compared to 55 previous. The incoming US economic releases suggested that the underlying economy remained on solid footing and pushed the USD to over two-month tops on Wednesday.
The pair tumbled to one-week lows, levels just below the key 1.10 psychological mark, and remained on the defensive for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday. The pair was seen hovering around the 1.0995 horizontal support during the Asian session as market participants now look forward to the German factory orders data for some impetus. The key focus, however, will be on ECB President Christine Lagarde's testimony before the European Parliament Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee, which will play a key role in influencing the shared currency and provide some meaningful impetus ahead of the closely watched, US monthly jobs report (NFP) on Friday.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, some follow-through selling will confirm a near-term bearish breakdown and set the stage for an accelerated slide towards challenging the 1.0900 round figure mark with some intermediate support near mid-1.0900s. The downfall could further get extended towards challenging over 28-month lows, around the 1.0880 region set in October.
On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near the 1.1025 level and is closely followed by the 1.1045-50 supply zone. Sustained strength above the mentioned barriers might trigger a near-term short-covering move and assist the pair to make a fresh attempt towards reclaiming the 1.1100 round-figure mark (50-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
When are the German Factory Orders and how could they affect EUR/USD?
EUR/USD found acceptance under 1.10 on Wednesday. The psychological support was breached with a red marubozu candle. The pair, therefore, is on the defensive and could suffer a deeper drop to 1.0941 (Oct. 8 low) on poor German factory data.
GBP/USD: Mildly negative below 1.3000 with eyes on qualitative risk catalysts
GBP/USD keeps the red for the second day in a row below 1.3000. The EU-UK tussle over fisheries, criticism of the British PM joins broad US dollar strength. The UK political headlines, coronavirus updates and the US data will be in focus.
Forex Today: Aussie – the strongest as China trade optimism boosts risk further
The Asian market mood improved further after China announced its plans to cut additional tariffs on US imports by half from Feb. 14th. USD/JPY clinched a fresh two-week high just shy of 110.00 while the Aussie ignored dismal Australian economic data and held onto gains above 0.6750.
Gold: Sellers look for entry below 200-bar SMA
Gold prices remain mildly weak to $1,554.70 ahead of the European session on Thursday. The yellow metal recovered from a multi-day low on Wed but failed to extend the pullback beyond a three-day-old resistance line afterward.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.